Nilekani, Kamath brothers among prominent names in K'taka SIR notice list

Karnataka's ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls has flagged prominent figures like Nandan Nilekani and the Kamath brothers for various discrepancies, prompting official clarification on the verification process.

IMAGE: Former UIDAI Chairman Nandan Nilekani addresses a session titled “From Payments to Intelligence: The Agentic Economy Built on India Stack” at the Global Fintech Festival 2026 at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, in Mumbai, September 10, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath are on a notice list for Karnataka's electoral roll revision.

Discrepancies include "unmapped with 2002 rolls" for Nilekani's family and "parents' name mismatch" for the Kamath family.

Authorities assure that prominent persons will not be inconvenienced, with officials visiting them to resolve issues.

Notices for other VIPs like Professor C N R Rao and Shivarajkumar were also generated but not served, with officials resolving issues internally.

Reports of a notice to CM D K Shivakumar's mother were clarified as incorrect, stemming from a name similarity with other voters.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and his family, along with Zerodha founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, are among the prominent names on the notice list for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, official sources said.

While Nilekani's family, including his wife and children, has been flagged as "unmapped with last Special Intensive Revision (2002 rolls)", Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath and their mother Revathi Kamath have reportedly been flagged for a "parents' name mismatch" in the Bengaluru South assembly constituency.

Electoral Roll Discrepancies Highlighted

Authorities said prominent persons and VIPs would not be inconvenienced by the verification process and that officials would visit them to complete the required formalities.

Although notices were generated in several such cases, authorities have not served them on the individuals concerned.

Similarly, notices generated for Bharat Ratna recipient Professor C N R Rao over a name-related mismatch and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar because his name was not mapped with the 2002 rolls were not served, sources said, adding that officials were resolving the issues at their level.

Clarification On CM's Mother's Notice

Amid reports that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's mother, Gowramma, had also been flagged for a "self-name mismatch" in the Kanakapura Assembly constituency, the Bengaluru South District Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer clarified that no notice had been issued to her.

The official said two other voters bearing the same name in the jurisdiction of her polling station had been issued notices.

"Therefore, it is clarified that the confusion arose from the similarity of names, and the news circulated in the visual media stating that a notice was issued to the CM's mother during the SIR process is not factually correct," the DC said in a statement.