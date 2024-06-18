News
Rediff.com  » News » What Nikhil Gupta Looks Like

What Nikhil Gupta Looks Like

By REDIFF NEWS
June 18, 2024 11:31 IST
Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot against a Khalistani activist on American soil, on Monday, June 17, 2024, pleaded not guilty in the case at a federal court in the US.

The 52 year old appeared in the US court after being extradited from the Czech Republic.

He has been accused of conspiring with an unnamed Indian government official to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

India has, however, denied its involvement in the case and has instituted a high-level investigation into the allegations.

 

IMAGE: Nikhil Gupta appears in the Manhattan federal court beside his defense attorney Jeffrey Chabrowe after his extradition from the Czech Republic, New York City, June 17, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

 

IMAGE: In this courtroom sketch US Magistrate Judge James Cott presides as Nikhil Gupta appears in federal court. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Nikhil Gupta in court. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Jeffrey Chabrowe, Nikhil Gupta's attorney, at the Manhattan federal court on the first day of Nikhil's appearance, June 17, 2024. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
