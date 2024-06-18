What Nikhil Gupta Looks Like

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot against a Khalistani activist on American soil, on Monday, June 17, 2024, pleaded not guilty in the case at a federal court in the US.
The 52 year old appeared in the US court after being extradited from the Czech Republic.
He has been accused of conspiring with an unnamed Indian government official to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
India has, however, denied its involvement in the case and has instituted a high-level investigation into the allegations.
