How Police Busted MDMA Supply Chain In Kerala

Kerala police have made significant arrests in an MDMA drug trafficking case, apprehending two Nigerian nationals and a woman from Nagaland in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, suspected of supplying the banned substance.

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Key Points Two Nigerian nationals and a woman from Nagaland were arrested in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, in connection with an MDMA seizure in Kaipamangalam, Kerala.

The arrested individuals, Kingsley Gochao, Amosu Ikechukwu, and Esalki, are suspected of supplying 34.990 grams of MDMA to Minshad and Shajil, who were arrested on November 12.

Investigators traced the suppliers to Tiruppur after interrogating the initial arrestees.

A joint police team from Kaipamangalam and DANSAF raided a flat in Tiruppur to apprehend the suspects.

The trio has been brought to Kaipamangalam police station and will be produced before the court for remand proceedings.

Two Nigerian nationals and a woman from Nagaland were arrested from Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, in connection with the seizure of MDMA at Kaipamangalam here, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Leads To Inter-State Arrests

The arrested were identified as Kingsley Gochao and Amosu Ikechukwu, both Nigerian nationals, and Esalki, a native of Nagaland.

The trio allegedly supplied the drugs to Minshad and Shajil, who were arrested by Kaipamangalam police with 34.990 grams of MDMA on November 12, police said.

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), also known as Molly or Ecstasy, is a banned substance.

During the interrogation of the two arrested persons, investigators found that the drugs had been supplied by the Nigerian nationals, following which a team traced the suspects to Tiruppur.

The police team, comprising officials from Kaipamangalam police station and the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF), raided the flat where the suspects were staying and apprehended them.

The arrested persons were subsequently brought to Kaipamangalam police station for further procedures.

They will be produced before the court as part of the remand proceedings, police said.