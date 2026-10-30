Navi Mumbai Police Seize Rs 2.2 Crore Drugs From Nigerian Nationals

Navi Mumbai police have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, arresting two Nigerian nationals and seizing mephedrone and cocaine worth Rs 2.2 crore in Thane district.

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Key Points Two Nigerian nationals, Akuba Kenneth (45) and Sunday Eze (47), were arrested in Thane district.

Police recovered mephedrone and cocaine collectively valued at Rs 2.2 crore during the operation on Wednesday.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai police, with Mumbra police assistance, conducted the raid in the Diva-Mumbra area.

Over 2 kg of mephedrone and 316.5 grams of cocaine were seized, along with six mobile phones.

Nine persons, including five African nationals, have been arrested in connection with the Navi Mumbai drug case to date.

Police have arrested two Nigerian nationals and recovered mephedrone and cocaine collectively valued at Rs 2.2 crore from them in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

Major Drug Seizure Operation

The operation was carried out on Wednesday by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police with assistance from the Mumbra police in the Diva-Mumbra area.

According to senior inspector Sandeep Nigade from ANC, they arrested two Nigerians, identified as Akuba Kenneth (45) and Sunday Eze (47), as part of an investigation in a drug case registered at the Taloja police station in Navi Mumbai.

The operation involving over two dozen police personnel led to the seizure of over 2 kg of mephedrone, 316.5 grams of cocaine and six mobile phones used by the accused. The narcotic substances are worth about Rs 2.2 crore, he said.

Nine persons, including five African nationals, have been arrested in connection with the Navi Mumbai case so far, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.