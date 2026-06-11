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Home  » News » Thane Police Arrest Nigerian With Rs 78 Lakh Cocaine

Thane Police Arrest Nigerian With Rs 78 Lakh Cocaine

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 11, 2026 19:41 IST

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Thane police have apprehended a Nigerian national with a significant haul of cocaine worth Rs 78.45 lakh, intensifying efforts to combat drug trafficking in Maharashtra.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Nigerian national was arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, for possessing cocaine.
  • Police seized 261.5 grams of commercial-grade cocaine, valued at Rs 78.45 lakh.
  • The arrest was made in Mira Road East following a tip-off about suspicious activity.
  • The accused, identified as Enugu, faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
  • Investigations are ongoing to identify and dismantle the wider drug supply network.

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested a Nigerian national with cocaine valued at Rs 78.45 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrolling team intercepted a man moving suspiciously at Nayanagar in the Mira Road East area on Tuesday. A subsequent search led to the recovery of 261.5 grams of commercial-grade cocaine intended for local sale, police said in a release. The drug is valued at Rs 78.45 lakh, it said.

 

The man has been identified as Enugu from Nigeria. He has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the release said, adding that further investigations are underway to trace the supply network.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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