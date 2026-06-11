Thane Police Arrest Nigerian With Rs 78 Lakh Cocaine

Thane police have apprehended a Nigerian national with a significant haul of cocaine worth Rs 78.45 lakh, intensifying efforts to combat drug trafficking in Maharashtra.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Nigerian national was arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, for possessing cocaine.

Police seized 261.5 grams of commercial-grade cocaine, valued at Rs 78.45 lakh.

The arrest was made in Mira Road East following a tip-off about suspicious activity.

The accused, identified as Enugu, faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Investigations are ongoing to identify and dismantle the wider drug supply network.

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested a Nigerian national with cocaine valued at Rs 78.45 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrolling team intercepted a man moving suspiciously at Nayanagar in the Mira Road East area on Tuesday. A subsequent search led to the recovery of 261.5 grams of commercial-grade cocaine intended for local sale, police said in a release. The drug is valued at Rs 78.45 lakh, it said.

The man has been identified as Enugu from Nigeria. He has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the release said, adding that further investigations are underway to trace the supply network.