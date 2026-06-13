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Mumbai Police Nab Nigerian National With Cocaine Worth Rs 2 Crore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 13, 2026 21:55 IST

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A Nigerian national has been apprehended in Mumbai with a significant haul of cocaine valued at over Rs 2 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts by the Anti-Narcotics Cell to combat drug trafficking and illegal residency in the city.

Key Points

  • Nigerian national Eze Samuel Nweze was arrested in Mumbai with 203 grams of cocaine.
  • The seized cocaine is estimated to be worth Rs 2.03 crore in the illicit market.
  • Nweze was reportedly living illegally in Nalasopara, Mumbai, without a valid visa.
  • He was apprehended by the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Worli after attempting to flee.
  • The accused confessed to being in the area to supply cocaine to potential customers.

A 46-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested in the city with 203 grams of cocaine, estimated to be valued at Rs 2.03 crore, police said on Saturday.

Illegal Residency And Drug Trafficking

Eze Samuel Nweze, a native of Uburu, Ebonyi state, Nigeria, was reportedly living illegally in Nalasopara near Mumbai without a valid visa, said an official of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Worli police station.

 

He was spotted carrying a black bag near Doordarshan Kendra in Worli on Thursday night by a police team, the official said. Upon seeing the police vehicle, Nweze tried to flee but was nabbed quickly. He allegedly confessed to be in the area to supply cocaine to potential customers, the official said.

Nweze was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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