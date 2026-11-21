Police have arrested a Nigerian national and his wife in Maharashtra, uncovering a significant MDMA trafficking network linked to Keralam through meticulous financial analysis and technical intelligence.

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Key Points A Nigerian national, Ikechukwu Paul Ogbonna, and his wife Aarthi were arrested in Maharashtra in connection with an MDMA seizure in Kondotty, Keralam, on Saturday.

These arrests bring the total number of individuals held in the drug trafficking case to 10, following an initial arrest in June this year.

Police traced the couple through extensive financial analysis and technical intelligence, identifying bank accounts linked to narcotics trafficking.

Investigators suspect the MDMA was manufactured in the Delhi-Noida region and transported to other states, with further details expected after custodial questioning.

The couple, who were allegedly preparing to leave India next week, had bank accounts showing transactions potentially running into crores of rupees from drug-related activities.

A Nigerian national and his wife have been arrested in Maharashtra in connection with an MDMA seizure in Kondotty, Keralam, police said on Saturday. The arrested have been identified as Ikechukwu Paul Ogbonna (40), a Nigerian national, and his wife Aarthi (42).

Key Arrests In Drug Trafficking Case

Malappuram District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John told a press conference that the arrests had taken the total number of people held in the case to 10.

Police had arrested Ratheesh (38) from Kondotty in June this year for possessing MDMA.

Investigators were attempting to identify those who provided mule bank accounts and vehicles to facilitate the drug trafficking network, John said.

She said the arrests followed financial analysis and inputs from the technical intelligence wing, which helped investigators trace the money trail through several bank accounts.

Unravelling The Financial Trail

Police seized around Rs 2 lakh in cash, documents and electronic devices from the couple's residence, she said.

Explaining the investigation, John said police had initially focused on tracing the source of the narcotics before examining the movement of money.

After tracking transactions through three or four bank accounts, investigators identified the accounts of the accused.

The money received in the couple's accounts was linked to narcotics trafficking, she said.

Couple's Alleged Role And Background

Paul had been living in India for 15 years and had married Aarthi eight years ago.

Both their bank accounts had received money linked to drug trafficking, the District Police Chief said.

Though the exact amount involved was yet to be established, the transactions could run into crores of rupees, she said.

Further financial analysis was required to determine how much the couple had allegedly earned through the activities, John said.

The couple were allegedly preparing to leave India for Nigeria next week.

Ongoing Investigation Into MDMA Network

The accused claimed that money had been withdrawn in cash from various bank accounts in India and sent abroad, but police were yet to verify the claim, she said.

No drug manufacturing facility was found at the place where the couple were arrested.

Police suspected that the MDMA had been manufactured in the Delhi-Noida region and transported to other states, John said, adding that further details would emerge after more questioning in custody.

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), also known as Molly or Ecstasy, is a banned substance.

The investigation was continuing to identify other members of the network and trace financial transactions linked to the alleged drug trade, she added.