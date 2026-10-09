Navi Mumbai Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 3.57 Crore From Nigerian National

Navi Mumbai police have apprehended a Nigerian national in a significant drug bust, seizing mephedrone and cocaine worth Rs 3.57 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts against narcotics trafficking.

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Key Points Navi Mumbai police apprehended Nigerian national Anyi Ikechukwu Darlington on Thursday night.

Authorities seized 2.497 kg of mephedrone and 566 grams of cocaine, with a total market value of Rs 3.57 crore.

The accused was previously arrested in a separate drug case in Mumbai in 2019 and was released on bail in 2025.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the narcotics and identify accomplices.

Police have arrested a Nigerian national in Navi Mumbai and seized drugs, including cocaine, worth Rs 3.57 crore in the illicit market from his possession, a senior official said on Friday.

Major Drug Seizure In Navi Mumbai

The accused was arrested earlier in a separate drugs case in Mumbai and was out on bail since last year.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vishal Hire said the Nigerian, Anyi Ikechukwu Darlington, was apprehended by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) from his rented apartment in Taloja, an industrial town in Navi Mumbai, on Thursday night.

"Acting on specific intelligence, a police team raided his flat in Rohinjan village. During the search, officers recovered 2.497 kg of mephedrone (MD) and 566 grams of cocaine from his possession. The total market value of the seized drugs was Rs 3,57,91,200," the ACP informed.

Hire said a case has been registered against the accused at the Taloja Police Station under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The ACP stated, "The accused is a native of Nigeria. In 2019, he was booked under the NDPS Act by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai and spent nearly seven years in prison. He was released on bail in 2025."

"We are currently investigating the source of the commercial quantity of narcotics and probing whether other accomplices are involved in this drug distribution network," Hire added.