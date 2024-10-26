'NIA yet to receive Nijjar death certificate from Canada'

The National Investigation Agency hasn't yet received the death certificate of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, National Investigation Agency sources said.

IMAGE: Designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was slain in June 2023. Photograph: Courtesy Twitter (Now X)

According to NIA sources, the Canadian government asked for the reason for NIA behind its request to seek the death certificate of Nijjar.

Nijjar was shot dead outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year.

Nijjar, who held Canadian citizenship, was designated a terrorist by the National Investigation Agency in 2020.

The ties between India and Canada soured after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament last year that he had "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Nijjar.

India has denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

Afterwards, Canadian PM Trudeau admitted that his government had not provided India with hard evidence but just intelligence regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Meanwhile, the NIA is currently investigating six cases involving designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

In its investigation against Pannu, the agency has so far attached three properties owned by Pannu in Chandigarh. Additionally, several land parcels in Amritsar linked to him have also been seized.

Pannun is an India-designated terrorist who holds American and Canadian citizenship.