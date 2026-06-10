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NIA Investigates Multi-State Extremist Network

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 10, 2026 16:59 IST

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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a comprehensive probe into a multi-state extremist network, taking over from Andhra Pradesh police, following the arrest of 12 suspects linked to banned terror organisations like AQIS and ISIS involved in online radicalisation and recruitment.

Key Points

  • The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has assumed control of an investigation into an alleged extremist network initially handled by Andhra Pradesh police.
  • Twelve suspects have been arrested across multiple Indian states for their alleged connections to banned terror groups, including Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and ISIS.
  • The network is accused of spreading jihadi propaganda, radicalising youth, and recruiting members through online platforms, with plans to expand across states.
  • Key accused Mohammad Rahmatulla Sharif and others were in contact with foreign-based handlers, promoting extremist ideology.
  • The probe also uncovered efforts to motivate women to join a separate "Khawateen" wing as part of the group's expansion strategy.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe of an alleged extremist network from the Andhra Pradesh police, which arrested 12 suspects from several states for their purported links with banned terror organisations, an official from the intelligence department said on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh police had deployed teams across Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana and Rajasthan to arrest a dozen suspects, including three from the southern state linked to the network.

 

Uncovering The Extremist Network

Police revealed that key accused Mohammad Rahmatulla Sharif and his associates were in contact with operatives engaged in spreading jihadi propaganda and motivating youth through online videos. Police suspect that women were being motivated to join a separate "Khawateen" wing as part of the group's expansion strategy.

"The case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency last week for further probe into the suspects' alleged terror links, international connections and other aspects of the case," the official told PTI. The investigation uncovered a network allegedly involved in radicalisation, recruitment and dissemination of extremist propaganda through online platforms, he said.

Among those arrested were three youth from Vijayawada -- Shareef, Mirza Sohail Beg and Mohammad Danish --, who were allegedly promoting extremist ideology and maintaining contact with operatives linked to foreign-based handlers. According to the official, the accused were allegedly associated with supporters of banned terrorist organisations, including Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), and used social media platforms to spread radical content and recruit youth. The probe also revealed alleged plans to expand the network across multiple states and efforts to motivate youngsters towards militant activities, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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