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NIA Raids Punjab Residence Amidst Deepening Terror-Gangster Network Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 19:38 IST

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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its crackdown on terror-gangster networks, conducting extensive raids across Punjab and Haryana to dismantle links with Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and uncover illicit activities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in Punjab's Mansa district and other locations in Punjab and Haryana.
  • These raids are part of an ongoing investigation into terror-gangster networks linked to Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti.
  • Yadvinder Singh, whose residence was raided, admitted contact with Bhatti and is also facing a case under the NDPS Act.
  • NIA teams searched 18 locations across nine districts, seizing digital devices and documents.
  • The agency is probing communication networks, financial transactions, and activities of persons under scanner in three related cases.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided a residence in Punjab's Mansa district as part of its investigation into terror-gangster network cases linked to Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. NIA officials raided the house of Yadvinder Singh, alias Preet, in Kulana village.

NIA Intensifies Probe Into Terror-Gangster Nexus

Yadvinder told reporters that he came into contact with Bhatti around two years ago, following which he was questioned by the NIA. Replying to a question, he said the NIA team was inquiring about some phone numbers. Yadvinder said he has been asked to appear before the federal agency in Chandigarh on June 15.

 

One of his family members said the NIA team had earlier visited Yadvinder's residence. During previous searches, the agency seized his mobile phone and bank statements, they said. Yadvinder is also facing a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The NIA on Tuesday also searched multiple locations in Punjab and Haryana in connection with three terror-gangster network cases related to Pakistan-based terrorist Bhatti. The NIA teams conducted coordinated searches at multiple premises at 18 locations in nine districts of the two states and examined several persons to gather relevant information. They also seized several digital devices and documents, along with information linked with various communication networks, financial transactions and activities of persons under the agency's scanner in the three cases.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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