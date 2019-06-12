News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » NIA raids in TN over suspected links with Lanka bombers

NIA raids in TN over suspected links with Lanka bombers

June 12, 2019 17:02 IST

IMAGE: Raids were conducted by a team of NIA sleuths at seven places in Coimbatore on the basis of inputs. Photograph: ANI

The National Investigating Agency on Wednesday carried out searches at various places in Coimbatore following reports that some people are in touch with those involved in the Easter day church blasts in Sri Lanka.

Raids were conducted by a team of NIA sleuths at seven places in the city on the basis of inputs that certain people are reportedly in touch with those behind the Easter day attacks on social media, police sources said.

 

The searches were a continuation of those conducted here and in Kerala in connection with an Islamic State terror module, they said.

However, details about seizure of documents or devices were not available immediately, they added.

The IS had claimed responsibility for the serial bombings in Sri Lanka and around nine suicide bombers were involved in the attack.

The Sri Lankan government has said that local terror group National Towheeth Jamaat carried out the attacks with support from the IS.

Soon after the April 21 attack in Sri Lanka that left nearly 250 dead, India stepped up security in the southern states.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

India, ISIS, Sri Lanka and the US: What's going on?

India, ISIS, Sri Lanka and the US: What's going on?

'Easter bombers visited Kashmir, Kerala for training'

'Easter bombers visited Kashmir, Kerala for training'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use