Rediff.com  » News » NIA raids 15 locations in 7 J-K districts in two terror-related cases

NIA raids 15 locations in 7 J-K districts in two terror-related cases

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 20, 2023 10:21 IST
The National Investigation Agency on Saturday conducted searches at 15 locations in seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: NIA carries out searches in a house in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, May 20, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The searches are underway at these locations in Srinagar, Pulwama, Avantipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Poonchh, and Kupwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the two cases registered by the NIA in 2021 and 2022.

 

One of the two cases was registered by NIA's Delhi branch in 2021, and the other was lodged by the anti-terror agency's Jammu branch in 2022.

These searches are being conducted in close coordination with Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police since early Saturday morning.

"Searches are underway in over 15 locations in RC 3/21/NIA/DLI & RC 5/22/NIA/JMU in seven districts of Srinagar, Pulwama, Avantipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Poonchh, and Kupwara," said sources privy to the development.

The raids were carried out almost five days after, the NIA conducted searches at 13 locations in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir in a case pertaining to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and overground workers of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates and off-shoots operating under various pseudo names at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers.

The agency raids conducted on May 15, covered Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar, and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The searches were conducted at the premises of several suspects and OWGs of various banned outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

On December 23, 2022, the NIA also conducted searches at 14 locations in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore, and Jammu districts.

