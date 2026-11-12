Khalistan Liberation Army's Role In Sangrur BJP Office Attack Under NIA Scanner

The National Investigation Agency has launched a probe into the Khalistan Liberation Army's alleged conspiracy behind a petrol bomb attack on the BJP office in Sangrur, Punjab, highlighting concerns over extremist activities and national security.

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Key Points The NIA has registered a case to probe the Khalistan Liberation Army's conspiracy behind a petrol bomb attack on the BJP office in Punjab's Sangrur in July this year.

The incident, which occurred on July 26, involved a petrol bomb attack on the BJP office at Upli Road in Sangrur, with no injuries reported.

Punjab Police arrested two accused, Happy Singh and Jaspreet Singh, who were allegedly recruited via social media by a handler in a neighbouring country.

The attack was carried out as part of a conspiracy by the Khalistan Liberation Army, as revealed during investigations.

The Union Home Ministry directed the NIA to take over the case, citing its grave national and international ramifications and the need to unearth a larger conspiracy.

Anti-terror agency NIA has registered a case to probe the Khalistan Liberation Army's conspiracy behind a petrol bomb attack on the BJP office in Punjab's Sangrur in July this year, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on July 26.

Based on information received, Punjab Police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) regarding a petrol bomb attack on the BJP office at Upli Road in Sangrur, allegedly intended to cause maximum damage by fire.

No one was hurt in the incident, police had said.

Investigation Uncovers KLA Link

During the investigation, state police arrested two accused, Happy Singh and Jaspreet Singh.

It was revealed that the accused persons were recruited through social media by a handler based in a neighbouring country and that the attack was carried out in pursuance of a conspiracy hatched by the Khalistan Liberation Army, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in its FIR.

NIA Takes Over High-Profile Case

The NIA took over the case on the direction of the Union Home Ministry.

The Central government is of the opinion that a scheduled offence has been committed and the case is related to a targeted attack with an intent to endanger life and property, and to create panic and terror in the minds of people. Considering the gravity of the offence, its grave national and international ramifications, and the need to unearth the larger conspiracy, the matter requires thorough investigation by the NIA, the home ministry said.

The NIA has accused Happy Singh, Jaspreet Singh and "unknown others" in its FIR.

Punjab Police investigations had revealed that the arrested accused were given Rs 2,200 to throw the crude bomb and film the incident.