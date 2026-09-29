NIA foils Bangladeshi terror group plot; nabs 13 from Assam, Bengal, Kerala

The National Investigation Agency has dismantled a significant terror plot, arresting 13 individuals linked to the JMB offshoot Imam Mahmuder Kafila, which sought to radicalise youth and expand its extremist network across West Bengal and India's northeastern states.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 13 individuals across Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala for alleged terror conspiracy.

The conspiracy was orchestrated by Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), an offshoot of the proscribed Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

The group aimed to radicalise vulnerable youth and expand its extremist network in West Bengal and India's northeastern states.

Investigations revealed the use of online modules, clandestine meetings, religious indoctrination, and digital platforms for anti-India propaganda.

Ten accused, including nine Bangladeshi nationals, remain absconding in connection with the ongoing terror probe.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested 13 accused for alleged involvement in a terror conspiracy orchestrated by an offshoot of the proscribed Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist organisation, aimed at radicalising youth and furthering extremism in West Bengal and northeastern states.

The arrests came following searches at 16 locations across Assam, West Bengal and Kerala during which digital devices, including mobile phones, pen drives and memory cards, were seized from their possession, officials said.

Of the 13 accused, eight were arrested from Assam, four from West Bengal and one from Kerala, they said.

Nationwide Crackdown On Terror Network

In Assam, six were held from the state's Barpeta district.

They were identified as Faruk Abdullah, Zakir Hussain and Chandbar Ali from Sorbhog, Mustafizur Rahman from Barpeta Road, Yakub Ali from Nishuka and Rakibul Islam from Jashihatipara village of Howly, the officials said.

The case originates from the arrest of 11 accused persons by Assam Police on 28th December 2025, from various districts of Assam, West Bengal and Tripura.

A case was initially registered by the local police on 30th December 2025 against 35 accused for an online radicalisation module operated through the "Purva Akash" Telegram group by Bangladesh-based handlers of Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), a manifestation of JMB, a statement issued by the NIA said.

These 11 accused were chargesheeted on 25th June 2026 and remain in judicial custody.

Unveiling The JMB Offshoot's Agenda

The NIA subsequently took over the case and filed a chargesheet against these 11 accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, before the NIA special court in Guwahati, Assam.

The NIA's investigation had revealed the active involvement of the accused in the conspiracy of IMK to expand the terror outfit's ideology in West Bengal and the north-eastern states of India, the statement said.

The conspiracy involved promotion of the terrorist organisation's extremist agenda, radicalisation of vulnerable youth, and expansion of the outfit's network in India, it said.

Methods Of Radicalisation And Expansion

Investigations by the anti-terror agency showed that JMB's senior member Imam Mahmud Habibullah had established IMK to promote the banned outfit's agenda on Indian soil, the probe agency said.

The probe further revealed that the accused had conspired to grow the presence of IMK/JMB in India through clandestine meetings, religious indoctrination programmes, circulation of extremist literature and use of digital platforms for anti-India propaganda.

They were promoting allegiance to the leadership of IMK/JMB, the statement said.

Ten accused in the case remain absconding, including one Indian and nine Bangladeshi nationals, it added.