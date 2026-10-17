NIA Charges Two More In Drone-Based Arms, Narcotics Trafficking

Discover how the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed its third chargesheet in a significant cross-border drone smuggling case, implicating two individuals in a sophisticated network trafficking arms and narcotics across northern India.

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Key Points The NIA filed its third chargesheet on Saturday against Satyanarayan Meghwal and Sahil Godara in a cross-border drone smuggling case.

The accused, arrested in July this year, face charges under UAPA, Arms Act, NDPS Act, and BNS.

The investigation uncovered an organised syndicate using drones to drop illegal weapons, ammunition, and heroin along the international border.

The network distributed consignments across Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab, using encrypted communication channels.

The syndicate also targeted vulnerable youth with narcotics to promote addiction and foster disaffection against India.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed its third chargesheet against two persons in a case involving alleged cross-border trafficking of arms and narcotics using drones, officials said on Saturday.

Satyanarayan Meghwal and Sahil Godara -- arrested in July this year -- have been named in the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Jaipur.

NIA Investigation Details

They face charges under provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The chargesheet also incorporates additional sections of UAPA against six persons who had been chargesheeted earlier, a statement issued by the NIA said.

NIA had earlier filed two chargesheets in the case on August 14, 2025, and February 5, 2026.

The case pertains to an alleged organised smuggling syndicate operating across northern India with cross-border links.

According to the investigation, associates of the syndicate from across the border used drones to drop consignments of illegal foreign-made weapons, ammunition and heroin in areas along the international border, the statement said.

These consignments were retrieved by co-accused and other members of the network on the Indian side and subsequently distributed across Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, it said.

The investigation has revealed that the network relied on encrypted communication channels to coordinate operations, manage logistics and evade law enforcement agencies, the NIA said.

The network also sought to target vulnerable youth through distribution of narcotic and psychotropic substances, with the objectives of promoting addiction, exploiting individuals and fostering disaffection against India, the agency said.

Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend remaining suspects, trace the wider network and establish the full extent of the alleged criminal activities, the statement added.