Rediff.com  » News » NIA files charge sheet against Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel

NIA files charge sheet against Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 05, 2022 21:07 IST
The National Investigation Agency on Saturday filed a chargesheet against fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, his close aide Chhota Shakeel and three arrested persons in a special court in Mumbai, an official said.

The chargesheet was filed in a case related to a global terrorist network and a transnational organised criminal syndicate, namely D-Company, which is involved in various terrorist and criminal activities in India, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The case was registered on February 3 at Police Station NIA Mumbai under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act read with different sections of the Indian Penal Code, the spokesperson said.

 

The other three people chargesheeted are Arif Abubakar Shaikh, Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh and Mohammad Salim Qureshi --- all residents of Mumbai.

"Investigations have established that the accused persons who are members of the D-Company, a terrorist gang and an organised crime syndicate, had conspired to further the criminal activities of the gang by carrying out various types of unlawful activities," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said in furtherance of the conspiracy, they raised, collected and extorted huge amounts of money, by threatening people, for the D-Company for the benefit of an individual terrorist in the instant case, and with the intention to threaten the security of India and create terror in the minds of the general public.

"It has also been established that the arrested accused persons received huge amounts of money through hawala channels, from the absconding/wanted accused based abroad, meant for triggering sensational terrorist/criminal acts in Mumbai and other parts of India to create terror in the minds of people. The accused persons were holding/in possession of the said 'proceeds of terrorism'," the spokesperson said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
