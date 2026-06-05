Why NIA Declared Former TMC MLA Saokat Molla Absconding

The National Investigation Agency has declared former TMC MLA Saokat Molla absconding in the high-profile Bhangar blast case, intensifying a nationwide manhunt and alerting border security to prevent his potential escape from West Bengal.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former TMC MLA Saokat Molla has been declared absconding by the NIA in the Bhangar blast case.

The NIA is conducting extensive searches and has alerted border agencies like the BSF to prevent Molla from leaving India.

Molla is considered a prime suspect and conspirator in the crude bomb explosion that occurred in March, killing one and injuring three.

The investigation has led to three arrests so far, including the driver who transported bomb makers.

Molla, who previously represented Canning Purba, recently had his security cover withdrawn by the state government.

The NIA on Friday declared former TMC MLA Saokat Molla absconding in connection with the Bhangar blast case in West Bengal, as it continued to carry out extensive searches to trace him, a senior officer said. Molla, the ex-MLA from Canning Purba, is believed to have gone into hiding.

All three mobile phones used by the accused are switched off, he said, adding that all relevant details of the accused have been shared with the BSF to ensure that he does not leave the country.

"We have declared Saokat Molla absconding and have alerted all agencies concerned. Necessary information has been shared with the BSF and other authorities to prevent any attempt to cross the international border," the officer told PTI.

Intensified Search Operations Underway

The official added that the agency is pursuing multiple leads regarding Molla's whereabouts. "There are indications that he may be hiding at a relative's residence. Several teams are carrying out searches and verification exercises. We are confident of tracing him soon," the official said.

On Thursday, the central probe agency conducted searches at Molla's residence, party office and several locations, arresting one more person as part of its ongoing investigation into the explosion that took place in March, taking the total number of arrests to three. The person arrested on Thursday is the driver of the four-wheeler, which was used to transport the bomb makers.

"With the arrest of Sainur Molla, the driver of the SUV, the total arrests in the case have gone up to three," a release by the probe agency said. "A total of eight locations, including the residence and suspected hideouts of former MLA and absconder Saokat Molla  a prime suspect and conspirator in the case - were searched as part of the operations," it mentioned.

Key Suspects And Border Alert

The NIA officers questioned members of Molla's family and later held his son. According to the official, the central probe agency sleuths have evidence that Molla was last seen travelling on a motorcycle in the Chunakhali area towards Basanti early Thursday.

"Preliminary information suggests that he may have been planning to move towards the riverine route leading to areas close to the India-Bangladesh border," he said. Acting on specific inputs, NIA teams, assisted by central forces, conducted overnight searches at a madrasa, nearby localities and forested areas, but failed to locate him.

Bhangar Blast Background

One person was killed, and three others sustained critical injuries in a crude bomb explosion at Dakshin Bamunia village in South 24 Parganas district on March 19, while bombs were allegedly being made there. Molla, who represented the Canning Purba Assembly constituency and won elections in 2016 and 2021, recently had his security cover withdrawn by the state government.