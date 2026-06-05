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Home  » News » Malda Violence: NIA Nabs Two For Road Blockades, Attacks

Malda Violence: NIA Nabs Two For Road Blockades, Attacks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 05, 2026 00:04 IST

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The National Investigation Agency has apprehended Maulana Imran Ali and Rinku SK in West Bengal's Malda district, intensifying its probe into the April violence involving road blockades, attacks on police, and illegal detention of judicial officers during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Key Points

  • The NIA arrested Maulana Imran Ali and Rinku SK in connection with April's Malda violence and protests.
  • The arrests are linked to alleged road blockades, illegal detention of judicial officers, and attacks on police during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
  • The NIA has registered a total of 12 cases related to the Malda violence, with 35 accused currently in judicial custody.
  • Imran and Rinku actively participated in unlawful assemblies, violence, intimidation, and obstruction during the SIR exercise.
  • The investigation continues to identify other individuals involved and uncover the broader conspiracy behind the Malda incidents.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested two more accused in two separate cases linked to alleged road blockades and illegal detention of judicial officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal's Malda, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Maulana Imran Ali and Rinku SK.

 

NIA's Ongoing Malda Violence Probe

The NIA has registered a total of 12 cases in connection with April's violence and protests in Malda district, and has already filed chargesheets in four of these cases. A total of 35 accused are currently in judicial custody in connection with the Malda violence, with investigation continuing in all the 12 cases, the probe agency said in a statement issued late in the night.

Imran and Rinku were apprehended following searches by NIA teams as part of the agency's investigation into illegal detention of judicial officers, blockade of a national highway, disruption of law and order, and attacks on police personnel engaged in official duty during the SIR of electoral rolls in Malda, it said.

Accused's Role In Unlawful Assemblies

The NIA found that the duo had participated actively in the unlawful assemblies that resorted to violence, intimidation, and obstruction during the SIR exercise, the statement said. The accused had also played an active role as part of the mobs that had attacked police personnel deployed on duty during these protests, leading to injuries to several cops, the agency has found. One such mob attack had also caused grievous injuries to the driver of a police bus, who lost control of the vehicle after being hit on his head with a stone, it said.

The NIA, which had launched investigation in these cases on the directives of the Supreme Court, is continuing with its efforts to identify others involved in various incidents and to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the violence, the officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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