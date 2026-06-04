Bhangar Bomb Blast: NIA Nabs Driver, Searches MLA's Hideouts

The National Investigation Agency has made a crucial arrest in the Bhangar bomb blast case, apprehending the driver involved in transporting victims and conducting widespread searches, intensifying its probe into the pre-election crude bomb manufacturing in West Bengal.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The NIA arrested Sainur Molla, the driver who transported victims of the Bhangar bomb blast, increasing total arrests to three.

The explosion occurred during crude bomb manufacturing ahead of the recent West Bengal elections.

Eight locations, including suspected hideouts of former TMC MLA Saokat Molla, a prime suspect, were searched.

Incriminating materials, documents, and electronic devices were seized during the extensive searches.

The NIA is continuing efforts to trace and arrest absconders, including Saokat Molla, to unravel the larger conspiracy.

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday conducted extensive searches in connection with the Bhangar bomb blast case in West Bengal, and arrested one more accused.

With the arrest of Sainur Molla, the driver of the Scorpio car used to transport the bomb makers who were killed and injured in the explosion, the total arrests in the case have gone up to three, a late night statement issued by the NIA said. The explosion took place while crude bombs were being manufactured by the accused and their aides ahead of the recent West Bengal elections.

NIA Raids And Key Arrests In Bhangar Blast Probe

A total of eight locations, including the residence and suspected hideouts of former Trinamool Congress MLA and absconder Saokat Molla  a prime suspect in the case  were searched as part of Thursday's operation, the agency said. Premises linked to the other accused and suspects in the case were also subjected to extensive searches, it said. The searches led to the recovery and seizure of several incriminating material, documents, electronic devices and digital evidence, which have been sent for forensic examination, the statement said.

Unravelling The Conspiracy Behind The Explosion

According to NIA investigations, after the blast, it was Sainur Molla who drove the Scorpio used to transport the one person killed in the explosion as well as the injured others, it said. He first drove them to a local hospital and then to another location before handing them over to an ambulance, the probe agency said. The ambulance driver, already arrested in the case, is currently in judicial custody.

The NIA, which took over the case on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, is examining the role of the accused in the larger conspiracy surrounding the incident, the statement said, adding that efforts are continuing to trace and arrest the absconders, including Saokat Molla. One person was killed, and three others critically injured in the crude bomb explosion at Dakshin Bamunia village in South 24 Parganas district on March 19, while bombs were allegedly being made there.