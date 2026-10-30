How NIA Nabbed Key Accused In Nagaland-Bihar Arms Smuggling

The National Investigation Agency has apprehended Sandeep Kumar Sinha in Bihar, a key suspect in a major AK-47 rifle smuggling operation spanning from Nagaland to Bihar, aimed at undermining national security.

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Key Points The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Sandeep Kumar Sinha on Thursday night from Vaishali district in Bihar.

Sinha is accused of conspiring to smuggle AK-47 rifles from Nagaland to Bihar with the intent to disrupt public peace and endanger national security.

A Nexon car, mobile phones, SIM cards, and memory cards were recovered from Sinha's possession.

The case, registered August 5, 2024, originated from the recovery of an AK-47 rifle in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, with the NIA taking over the probe in August 2024.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a person allegedly involved in smuggling firearms from Nagaland to Bihar, officials said on Friday.

NIA Investigation Uncovers Smuggling Plot

The accused, Sandeep Kumar Sinha, was allegedly absconding before he was arrested on Thursday night from his native Vaishali district in Bihar, they said.

A Nexon car, mobile phones, SIM cards and memory cards have been recovered from his possession, a statement issued by the NIA said.

Sinha allegedly conspired with other co-accused to smuggle sophisticated prohibited-bore weapons, i.e. AK-47 rifles, from Nagaland to Bihar, with the intention to disrupt public peace and safety and endanger national security, it said.

The case, registered August 5, 2024, stems from the recovery of an AK-47 rifle -- with lens and live ammunition -- at Murghatiya Bridge under Fakuli police station in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Police had arrested four persons for alleged smuggling prohibited-bore weapons from Nagaland to Bihar, before the NIA took over the investigation in August 2024.