NIA Nabs Alleged Mastermind In Rs 30 Crore Mizoram Meth Seizure Case

The National Investigation Agency has apprehended Nurul Islam in Silchar, Assam, identifying him as the alleged mastermind behind a significant Rs 30 crore methamphetamine seizure in Mizoram last year, disrupting a major cross-border drug trafficking operation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Nurul Islam from Silchar, Assam, on Sunday.

Islam is identified as the mastermind behind the cross-border trafficking of 236.33 kg of methamphetamine tablets.

The seized drugs, valued at approximately Rs 30.72 crore, were intercepted in Mizoram in May last year.

Digital devices were seized from Islam, and five other individuals have already been chargesheeted in connection with the case.

The investigation is continuing to uncover the wider drug trafficking network.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another accused from Assam's Silchar in connection with the seizure of 236.33 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth approximately Rs 30.72 crore in May last year in Mizoram, officials said on Monday.

Mastermind Behind Drug Trafficking Network

The accused, identified as Nurul Islam, was arrested on Sunday, they said.

Several digital devices, including mobile phones and memory cards, were seized from the possession of the accused, they said.

NIA investigation has revealed Islam to be the mastermind behind the cross-border trafficking of the seized methamphetamine tablets from Myanmar to mainland India through an interstate drug trafficking network, a statement issued by the probe agency said.

Methamphetamine, also known as meth, is a potent synthetic psychostimulant with a high potential for abuse and dependence. It is notified as a psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and its illicit manufacture, possession, transportation and trafficking attract stringent penal consequences.

Five accused persons, including two from Mizoram, two from Tripura and one from Assam, were earlier chargesheeted in the case.

Further investigation in the case is continuing to identify other persons involved in the conspiracy and to uncover the wider network, the NIA said.