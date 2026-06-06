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Home  » News » NIA arrests TMC ex-MLA, key suspect in Bhangar blast case

NIA arrests TMC ex-MLA, key suspect in Bhangar blast case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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Last updated on: June 06, 2026 09:25 IST

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The arrest came a day after the central agency conducted extensive searches at Molla's residence and several other locations linked to him across South 24 Parganas district.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The National Investigation Agency on Friday night arrested former Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla, the prime suspect in the Bhangar blast case, from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, hours after declaring him as 'absconding'.

Key Points

  • One person was killed, and three others were critically injured in the crude bomb explosion at Dakshin Bamunia village on March 19.
  • Molla, the ex-MLA from Canning Purba, was taken to the NIA office for questioning following his arrest.
  • With the TMC leader's arrest, the total number of people held in the case has gone up to four.

One person was killed, and three others were critically injured in the crude bomb explosion at Dakshin Bamunia village in South 24 Parganas district on March 19, while bombs were allegedly being made there.

"We have arrested Saokat Molla as part of the ongoing investigation into the Bhangar bomb blast case. He will be produced before a court tomorrow, and further legal proceedings will follow," an NIA official told PTI.

With the TMC leader's arrest, the total number of people held in the case has gone up to four.

 

Molla, the ex-MLA from Canning Purba, was taken to the NIA office for questioning following his arrest, the official said, adding that the biker with whom the accused was riding pillion was also held. However, members of Molla's family claimed that he was detained from the Chingrighata area of Kolkata and had surrendered before the agency sleuths.

"My father was not at home. He had gone out for personal work. He surrendered to the authorities. We (our family members and my father) were at a hotel near Chingrighata and not anywhere near Kamalgazi," Molla's daughter told reporters.

The arrest came a day after the central agency conducted extensive searches at Molla's residence and several other locations linked to him across South 24 Parganas district.

NIA teams had raided premises in Moukhali, Baruipur and Sonarpur on Thursday as part of the investigation.

On Thursday, the NIA arrested the driver of the four-wheeler used to transport the bomb makers.

Incidentally, Molla, who represented the Canning Purba assembly constituency and won elections in 2016 and 2021, saw his security cover withdrawn recently by the state government.

The NIA had earlier served a summons notice on Molla through his family members and questioned his son during the investigation, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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