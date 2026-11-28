The National Human Rights Commission has intervened in a high-profile Jharkhand POCSO case involving a Congress MLA and the controversial arrest of a content creator, demanding an action-taken report from the state government.

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Key Points The National Human Rights Commission has sought an action-taken report from the Jharkhand government regarding a POCSO case against a Congress MLA.

A content creator, Abhishek Bharti, was arrested for allegedly abducting a minor and pressuring her to give false testimony against the legislator.

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance, issuing a notice to the Jharkhand chief secretary and police chief on Friday.

Concerns were raised about the investigation, including an alleged raid on a news organisation's office and the journalist's arrest.

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi and the Press Club of Ranchi have also called for an impartial probe and investigation into alleged brutality against the journalist.

The National Human Rights Commission has sought an action-taken report from the Jharkhand government over its handling of a rape case against a Congress MLA and a content creator's arrest for allegedly abducting the minor and pressuring her to give false testimony against the legislator.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the apex rights body issued a notice to the Jharkhand government on Friday.

The Congress' Simdega MLA Bhushan Bara was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act at the Dhurwa police station in Ranchi on November 13.

Hours later, content creator Abhishek Bharti and another man, Dilip Tirkey, were booked under the BNS and the POCSO Act in Simdega district, based on a complaint lodged by the girl's grandfather that the two had abducted the girl and pressured her to give false testimony against Bara.

Bharti was arrested in Jamshedpur on November 25, while Tirkey was held on November 19 from a forest near Jonha Falls in Ranchi district.

NHRC Takes Cognisance Of Human Rights Concerns

The NHRC, in its notice to the Jharkhand chief secretary and the police chief, said that it has "taken cognisance of a complaint concerning a reported POCSO case involving a complaint by a 14-year-old tribal girl against a public representative in Jharkhand and the subsequent arrest of a local journalist who reported on the matter".

Referring to a complaint received on November 26, the commission stated that concern had arisen about the investigation of the POCSO case.

After the case was registered against a public representative, the office of a local news organisation was reportedly raided, journalistic equipment was seized, and the journalist was arrested on allegations relating to the minor, the panel said in its notice.

"The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be a violation of the victim's human rights," it added, directing the chief secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) to inquire into the allegations made in the complaint and submit an action-taken report within two weeks.

Political And Press Reactions Emerge

On Friday, Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi wrote to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in this matter.

In a social media post, he said, "The alleged brutality inflicted on journalist Abhishek Bharti while in police custody, for exposing the alleged sexual exploitation case involving Congress MLA Bhushan Bara in Simdega, is extremely serious and deeply concerning."

"A letter has been sent to the NHRC in this matter, demanding that it take suo motu cognisance, order an independent and impartial investigation into the entire sequence of events, ensure better medical care for the journalist, and preserve evidence of the alleged beatings and torture in custody."

The Press Club of Ranchi, which also held a meeting on Friday, expressed concern over the issue and demanded an impartial probe into the matter.