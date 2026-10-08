NHRC Issues Notice To Delhi Police Commissioner Over Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Women Journalists

The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Delhi police commissioner seeking a detailed report on alleged sexual harassment of three women journalists by police personnel during a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 3, raising serious human rights concerns.

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Key Points The NHRC issued a notice to the Delhi police commissioner on Thursday regarding alleged sexual harassment of three women journalists.

The alleged incidents involved city police personnel during a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 3.

The National Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance, stating the reports raise serious human rights violation issues.

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch is conducting an inquiry into the complaints received about the alleged incidents, which were reported on October 5.

The NHRC on Thursday said it has issued a notice to the Delhi police commissioner over reports that three women journalists were allegedly subjected to sexual harassment by city police personnel during a protest at Jantar Mantar here on October 3.

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Allegations

The National Human Rights Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises serious issues of violation of human rights.

In a statement, the rights panel said it has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that three women journalists were subjected to sexual harassment by Delhi Police personnel during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi".

Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Delhi Police's commissioner, seeking a detailed report on it in two weeks.

According to the media report, carried on October 5, the New Delhi district police received complaints about the alleged incidents, which were transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for an inquiry, it said.