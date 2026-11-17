The National Human Rights Commission has intervened in the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in Vidisha, issuing a notice to Madhya Pradesh authorities over concerns about delayed FIR registration and procedural lapses, underscoring the critical need for child protection and justice.

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Key Points The NHRC has issued a notice to Madhya Pradesh authorities regarding the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Vidisha recently.

Concerns include alleged delays in FIR registration, improper handling of the crime scene, and procedural irregularities in forensic proceedings.

The commission is also looking into the manner in which the minor was questioned and counselled while in a vulnerable condition.

The NHRC has taken cognisance under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and directed a comprehensive report within two weeks.

The case highlights serious concerns about the right to life, dignity, safety, and protection of a child, and potential lapses by authorities.

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh Police chief and the principal secretary of the state's home department, seeking a report on the alleged sexual assault of a girl by four individuals in Vidisha recently.

"Allegations have also been raised regarding non registration of the FIR, failure to promptly secure and preserve the scene of occurrence, possible destruction or disposal of material evidence, delay and procedural irregularities in forensic proceedings, and the manner in which the minor was questioned and counselled while in a vulnerable condition," the proceedings of the case says.

NHRC Takes Cognisance Of Complaint

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has received a complaint from the Network for Access to Justice and Multidisciplinary Outreach Foundation concerning the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl, aged approximately 16 years, by four individuals in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh around November 14, it says.

The complainant has raised serious concerns regarding the alleged assault, substantial blood loss suffered by the minor, her subsequent "shifting" to Government Medical College, Vidisha, and the handling of the matter by the local police and other authorities, it says.

The complaint further raises concerns regarding alleged delayed intimation to the Child Welfare Committee, continuity of psychological support, "possible prior exploitation of the minor, and apprehension of external influence in the investigation", the right panel said.

Concerns Over Delayed FIR Registration

"The commission has now been apprised that an FIR has since been registered in the matter. However, the fact that the FIR has eventually been registered does not dilute the seriousness of the circumstances in which its registration was allegedly delayed," the proceedings says.

The considerable delay and the hardship reportedly faced by the complainant in pursuing the registration of the FIR, coupled with the trauma and suffering undergone by the minor, are "matters of grave concern," it says.

Serious Lapses Alleged In Case Handling

The NHRC said the allegations, if established, disclose "serious concerns" relating to the right to life, dignity, safety and protection of a child, besides "possible lapses" in the discharge of statutory duties by the authorities concerned.

The matter, therefore, warrants urgent intervention and close supervisory scrutiny to ensure that the investigation is fair, impartial, comprehensive and conducted in accordance with the provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012, and other applicable laws, it adds.

Commission Directs Action

Accordingly, a bench of the commission, presided over by its member, Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognisance of the matter under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

It has directed the director general of police of Madhya Pradesh and the principal secretary, home department, to submit a "comprehensive, point-wise and document-supported action taken report within two weeks from the date of receipt of the notice", it says.

The registry has also directed to forward a copy of these proceedings to the joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs for information and necessary action in the matter.