NHAI Teams To Probe Kaziranga Crash

'There could be two suspicions, that something went wrong with his steering, but the vehicle's fitness was valid. Secondly, he might have suffered a stroke or a heart attack, resulting in his losing control,' the chief minister said.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visits the site of the horrific road accident near the Kaziranga national park. All photographs: Kind courtesy @himantabiswa/X

Key Points Investigators are examining whether the minibus driver suffered a sudden medical emergency, such as a heart attack or stroke, causing him to lose control.

The minibus was allegedly travelling at over 120 kmph in a 40 kmph zone and was overloaded with 40-41 passengers, exceeding its capacity.

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) from Delhi and Pune will examine the circumstances surrounding the devastating road accident in Assam's Kaziranga that claimed 26 lives, Transport Minister Charan Boro said.

The minister said the teams would assist in determining the factors that led to the collision between a passenger vehicle and a container truck on National Highway 715.

"NHAI officials are coming from Delhi, and a team from Pune is also expected to assist in the examination," Boro said.

The announcement comes amid growing questions over the circumstances leading to the tragedy, particularly the alleged overspeeding by the passenger vehicle, possible violations of traffic restrictions along the Kaziranga stretch and the effectiveness of road safety enforcement.

The accident has triggered widespread public outrage, with demands for a thorough investigation and accountability for lapses in enforcing traffic regulations along the wildlife-sensitive highway.

Speed limiter found, but functioning under scanner

The transport minister said officials of the state transport department had inspected the ill-fated vehicle and found that a Speed Limiting Device (SLD) had been installed.

"However, whether it was functioning properly or not will be known only after a technical examination," he said.

Boro also disclosed that the Traveller had previously been penalised twice for overspeeding, with both fines paid.

However, another overspeeding penalty issued in Jorhat for driving at 102 kmph remained unpaid. An additional overspeeding offence was also detected during the examination, he added.

The revelations have raised questions about how a vehicle with a history of traffic violations was allowed to continue operating without more stringent monitoring.

The minister, however, stressed that imposing fines and penalties alone would not prevent road accidents.

"People, the government and the administration must work together to ensure road safety," he said.

CM admits enforcement lapses, promises investigation

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited the accident site on Saturday, acknowledged that road accidents had increased in Assam over the past two years and called for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.

'Several violations relating to speed limits and road safety continue to take place. Strict enforcement of traffic rules will be necessary to prevent such accidents,' Sarma said.

In a significant admission, Sarma acknowledged that certain traffic restrictions had been relaxed during a cabinet meeting in Nalbari following political pressure.

He said he felt the government should not have given in to such demands and admitted that the decision was a mistake.

The admission has brought renewed attention to the enforcement of traffic restrictions along the Kaziranga stretch of NH-715, where strict regulations have been prescribed to minimise accidents involving wildlife and vehicles.

Overspeeding and traffic violations under scrutiny

Preliminary findings and inputs gathered during the investigation have pointed towards overspeeding as a major factor behind the accident.

Dashboard footage reportedly indicated that the passenger vehicle was travelling at a speed exceeding 120 kmph, considerably higher than the prescribed 40 kmph limit in designated animal corridors.

The vehicle was reportedly carrying around 40 to 41 occupants, raising further questions about passenger safety and compliance with vehicle capacity regulations.

Investigators are also expected to examine whether the driver lost control of the vehicle or suffered a sudden medical emergency, including a possible heart attack or stroke, before the collision.

The vehicle, travelling from Bokakhat towards Nagaon, collided head-on with a container truck near Rangajan, close to Hathikuli Tea Estate in Golaghat district, on Friday afternoon.

The impact was devastating, leaving several occupants trapped inside the mangled passenger vehicle. The death toll subsequently rose to 26, with several others injured.

Enforcement figures rise, surveillance cameras planned

Boro said the Assam government had substantially increased traffic enforcement across the state.

According to him, monthly enforcement figures had risen from approximately 35,000 to 1.35 lakh last month, with the department targeting 1.5 lakh enforcement actions.

He also said the government was working towards installing traffic surveillance cameras across Assam to strengthen monitoring and enforcement of road safety regulations.

However, the accident has once again highlighted the gap between prescribed safety regulations and their implementation on the ground.

The 40-kmph speed restriction in designated wildlife corridors along NH-715 is intended to reduce the risk of collisions involving animals crossing the highway.

Other restrictions include prohibitions on stopping vehicles in designated stretches, the use of high-beam headlights and unnecessary honking, besides surveillance and enforcement measures against speeding.

The highway passes through the ecologically sensitive Kaziranga landscape, where animal movement across the road is a major conservation concern.

With the NHAI teams expected to examine the accident and the state government promising a comprehensive investigation, attention will now focus on whether the tragedy resulted from driver negligence, mechanical failure, inadequate enforcement or a combination of these factors.

A possible medical emergency involving the minibus driver has emerged as another angle in the investigation, with Sarma saying the driver might have suffered a heart attack or stroke before losing control of the vehicle.

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon at Rangajan, near Hathikuli Tea Estate in Golaghat district, when a passenger minibus collided head-on with a container truck on National Highway 715.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the accident site, Sarma said investigators would examine whether the driver suffered a sudden medical emergency that caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

'There could be two suspicions, that something went wrong with his steering, but the vehicle's fitness was valid. Secondly, he might have suffered a stroke or a heart attack, resulting in his losing control,' the chief minister said.

He said a detailed post-mortem examination of the driver's body would help establish whether a medical emergency had contributed to the accident.

Investigation Focuses on Multiple Factors

The chief minister stressed that the investigation would also examine the apparent overspeeding and overloading of the minibus.

According to him, footage from the truck's dashboard camera showed the minibus approaching at an extremely high speed before apparently veering into the opposite lane and crashing into the container truck.

'The vehicle came at a speed exceeding 120 kmph,' he said, pointing out that the prescribed speed limit along the Kaziranga stretch was 40 kmph.

Kaziranga Highway Safety Under Scrutiny

The collision has once again brought the issue of road safety on the Kaziranga stretch of NH-715 into sharp focus.

The highway passes through important wildlife corridors connecting Kaziranga National Park with the Karbi Anglong hills, where animals move towards higher ground during the monsoon.

Strict speed restrictions have been prescribed along the stretch to minimise accidents involving wildlife and motorists.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff