NGT sets aside TN govt order to close Vedanta's Sterlite plant

December 15, 2018 16:21 IST

The National Green Tribunal on Saturday set aside the Tamil Nadu government’s order to permanently close mining company Vedanta Ltd’s Sterlite Copper plant, saying it was “non-sustainable” and “unjustified”.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson A K Goel asked the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to pass a fresh order for renewal of consent and authorisation to handle hazardous substances, subject to appropriate conditions for protection of the environment in accordance with law within three weeks from Saturday.

The tribunal allowed the appeal of the company challenging closure of its Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government had, on May 28, ordered the state pollution control board to seal and “permanently” close the mining group’s copper plant following violent protests over pollution concerns.

At least 13 people were killed and several injured on May 22, when police had opened fire on a huge crowd protesting against environment pollution allegedly caused by the plant.

In April, TNPCB rejected Sterlite’s plea to renew the ‘Consent To Operate’ certification, saying the company had not complied with the stipulated conditions.