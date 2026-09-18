NGOs halve, foreign funds rise; Christian groups get 75% of Rs 1,841 cr

The ministry of home affairs has revealed that while the number of active FCRA-registered NGOs in India has halved over the past decade, the foreign funds they receive have significantly increased, sparking debate over a new amendment bill.

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Key Points The number of active FCRA-registered NGOs has decreased by half in the last decade, from 29,022 in 2015 to 14,466 currently.

Despite fewer NGOs, foreign funds received by these organisations have increased from Rs 17,832 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 22,974 crore in 2024-25.

Christian associations received the largest portion of foreign funds in 2024-25, accounting for Rs 1,345 crore, followed by Hindu NGOs.

The USA is the top donor country, contributing Rs 12,113 crore in 2024-25, with Delhi and Karnataka receiving the highest amounts among states.

The government has cancelled FCRA registrations of 21,983 NGOs, primarily for not filing annual returns, amidst ongoing debate on a bill proposing stricter oversight.

The number of active NGOs registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act has halved in the last decade even as funds received from abroad have gone up with Christian associations accounting for nearly three-fourth of the total Rs 1,841 crore in 2024-25.

This was conveyed by the ministry of home affairs at the first meeting of the Joint Committee of Parliament, set up to examine the contentious FCRA amendment bill which proposes tighter government oversight on non-governmental organisations and foreign funding in the country.

Key Trends in FCRA Registrations and Foreign Funds

A team of MHA officials, led by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, told the JPC, headed by BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, that there are 14,466 FCRA registered active NGOs across 15 states with Tamil Nadu leading the pack, with 2102 such associations, followed by Maharashtra (1578), Karnataka (1355), Delhi (1218), Andhra Pradesh (1022) and Kerala (1013).

All associations receiving foreign funding mandatorily have to register under the FCRA with MHA acting as the nodal authority. There were 29022 FCRA registered active NGOs in 2015.

The funds received by the FCRA registered NGOs from abroad went up to Rs 22974 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 17832 crore in 2015-16. During the same period, the number of active NGOs dipped from 29022 to 14466.

Sources and Recipients of Foreign Contributions

In 2024-25, among the top donor countries, the USA contributed the maximum -- Rs 12,113 crore.

The United Kingdom was a distant second with Rs 2414 crore, followed by Germany (Rs 1782 crore), Switzerland (Rs 733 crore), Singapore (Rs 669 crore).

Of the total amount received in 2024-25, Rs 5150 crore went to religious associations. While the Christian associations received the bulk of the funds in 2024-25 at Rs 1345 crore, Hindu NGOs followed with Rs 328 crore.

Associations termed as non-religious received Rs 60 crore during the same financial year, followed by Buddhist NGOs with Rs 51 crore while Muslim groups drew Rs 19 crore.

Among the states and Union territories having associations receiving foreign funds in 2024-25, Delhi topped the chart with Rs 5834 crore, followed by Karnataka (Rs 3164 crore), Maharashtra (Rs 2385 cr) and Tamil Nadu (Rs 2313 cr).

While Christian associations received the lion's share of foreign contributions in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Hindu NGOs received the bulk of the amount in Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu.

In 2024-25, apart from religious organisations, NGOs working in social sector received Rs 13071 crore, those working in education sector got Rs 6933 crore, and those in cultural field Rs 707 crore among other sectors.

The MHA representatives also told the JPC that as much as Rs 21140 crore of the total Rs 35968 crore unutilised foreign contribution in 2024-25 was lying as fixed deposits, Rs 8394 crore in the utilisation accounts of these NGOs and Rs 6377 crore in designated accounts.

Between 2022 and 2024, one NGO received over Rs 500 crore, 14 NGOs received between Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore, 294 got between Rs 10 crore to 50 crore.

As many as 4508 received between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

Government Oversight and Bill Controversy

The government has so far cancelled FCRA registration of 21983 NGOs -- 91.3 percent for not filing annual returns, 7.9 percent for being inactive, 0.4 percent for legal violations.

After the meeting, Jaiswal said that the home secretary briefed the members on the rationale behind the amendments, their objectives, and the expected impact on NGOs, associations, educational institutions, think tanks, and other entities receiving foreign funds.

"The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and the MPs raised questions. We have the mandate to submit the report before Winter Session. We will succeed in doing that," he said.

Debate on FCRA Amendment Bill

Sources said many opposition MPs raised objections over a provision of the bill under which an authority designated by the government will permanently take over the assets of those NGOs which have their registrations cancelled, have surrendered, or have ceased to function.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 this year and referred to the JPC on August 12 following consistent demand of the opposition parties which also alleged that certain provisions of the legislations were highly objectionable.

The JPC has 31 member committee and two special invitees. Opposition parties, which have raised strong objections to the FCRA Bill, alleged that it targets minorities as certain provisions will choke legitimate funding for Christian NGOs and minority-run social welfare and educational institutions.

The government has rejected the charges and challenged the opposition parties to identify even one provision that discriminates against minorities. The government has also maintained that the proposed legislation is not religion-specific and is aimed at regulating foreign contributions.

While introducing the bill in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had said the legislation aims to enhance transparency and ensure proper utilisation of funds received from abroad.

Countering the opposition's charges that the bill is "dangerous", Rai had asserted that it is "indeed dangerous" for those who engage in "forced religious conversion" using foreign contributions, as well as to individuals who "abuse foreign funding" for personal gain.