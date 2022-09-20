News
Next year's Army Day Parade to be held outside Delhi

Next year's Army Day Parade to be held outside Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 20, 2022 19:14 IST
The Army Day Parade, held traditionally in Delhi, will be shifted to a place under the jurisdiction of the force's Southern Command next year, according to sources.

Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Army Day is observed annually to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor on January 15, 1949.

The ceremonial event is traditionally held at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment.

 

"The annual Army Parade will be held outside Delhi next year. It will be at a place under the jurisdiction of the Army's Southern Command," an Army source said on Monday.

Several reports said the parade will be held at different places annually on a rotational basis from next year onwards.

However, there was no official word on it yet as to whether the arrangement will continue after the 2023 parade.

The Army Day Parade, besides the annual Republic Day Parade on January 26, is one of the most prestigious events of the Indian Army.

It is traditionally attended by the Army chief and other top officers.

The Southern Command officially came into existence on April 1, 1895 and is headquartered in Pune, according to the Indian Army's website.

The Southern Command comprises two Corps with their headquarters located at Jodhpur and Bhopal.

The Command encompasses 11 states and four Union Territories covering nearly 41 per cent of the country's landmass.

Its formations, establishments and units are spread over 19 cantonments and 36 military stations, the website said.

Earlier, it was announced that the Air Force Day parade on October 8 will be held at the Air Force Station in Chandigarh.

