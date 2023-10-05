NewsClick case: Prosecution opposes plea for FIR copy

The Delhi Police on Thursday opposed the applications filed for the supply of a copy of the first infromation report (FIR) by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty, arrested in a case lodged under anti-terror law UNlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) following allegations that the news portal had received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

IMAGE: Members of different organisations stage a protest against the raids at the residence of NewsClick journalist, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur was hearing the arguments regarding the applications.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava cited a Supreme Court judgment and said the accused had to approach the police commissioner, who would then form a committee regarding the same.

He said the accused had to follow the 'step-by-step procedure' prescribed by the apex court.

The application filed by the accused was 'premature' and they could not 'directly jump before the court', Shrivastava added.

The court had issued a notice to the city police on the applications on Wednesday.

Purkayastha and Chakravarty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Tuesday. Police have sealed NewsClick's office in Delhi.