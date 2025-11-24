7 Nations That Trust Their Government The Most

Across the globe, certain political leaders have a better following than others.

And that translates into faith in their governments.

We all repose some amount of trust in our governments.

Don't we?

Too little is not good and too much is not good either.

In which countries are trust levels the highest? The results of the Edelman Trust Barometer, based on a survey done in 2024, might surprise you.

1. Saudi Arabia

Faith in the State runs deep in the deserts here.

87 per cent of adults polled in 2024 say they trust the government of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also call MbS, the 7th son of King Salman and a lawyer by profession.

Confidence in national leadership isn’t just steady; it’s moving upwards compared to 2023.

2. China

Despite a slight dip from last year, trust in the government remains robust in the Middle Kingdom.

About 83 per cent of people continue to back their leaders, lead by the formidable Xi Jinping since 2012, reflecting steady confidence, even as it slid marginally by 2 points since 2023.

3. India

PM Narendra Damodardas Modi enjoys 79 per cent trust of Indians ie of 1.4 billion people.

Faith in the Modi government is climbing.

Up by 3 points, showing that the public has more confidence than before. That's nothing new for Modi.

4. Canada

Half of all Canadians, or 50 per cent, say they place their trust in their government.

Up slightly, by 1 per cent from last year, even just before a power handover, confidence remains steady. You could say they have balanced, yet cautious approach.

Wonder what the 2025 figures will show with respect to Mark Carney who came into office in 2025.

5. Argentina

Just 42 per cent Argentinians feel they can have confidence in the government of Javier Milei, the heavy side-burns sporting economist in power at the Casa Rosada since 2023.

But that’s a leap of over 20 points from last year.

Still under half, yet optimism is clearly on the upswing.

6. United States

41 per cent.

Fewer than half of all Americans have faith in The Donald, 1 per cent from last year and Joe Biden's regime.

7. United Kingdom

Sir Kier Starmer became UK's PM in April 2024 and has since gained 37 per cent trust of the Brits.

Confidence is still low, but a 7-point rise shows that faith is gradually improving after Rishi Sunak demitted office post the Labour landslide in the 2024 elections.