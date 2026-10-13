Mother Alleges Murder After Newlywed Woman Found Dead In Amethi

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 23-year-old newlywed woman in Amethi on Tuesday, following her mother's grave allegations of murder against the in-laws.

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Key Points A 23-year-old newlywed woman was found dead at her marital home in Amethi on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Roshni, was found hanging at her husband's residence in Haripur village.

Roshni's mother, Vimla Devi, has alleged that her daughter's in-laws murdered her, claiming she was lured into marriage.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Further action will be taken by the Piparpur police based on the post-mortem report findings.

A 23-year-old newlywed woman was found dead at her marital home here on Tuesday, with her mother alleging she was murdered by her in-laws, police said.

Investigation Underway In Amethi Death

The deceased, identified as Roshni, was found hanging at her husband's residence in Haripur village under the Pipurpur police station limits, they said.

Roshni's mother Vimla Devi has alleged that her daughter's in-laws had murdered her. She claimed Roshni, who had married Rahul after a romantic relationship, was lured into marriage and subsequently killed.

Piparpur Station House Officer Arun Kumar Mishra said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received, he said, adding that further action would be taken based on the findings.