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Home  » News » Unnao Woman Dies Post-Marriage, In-Laws Accused Of Dowry Harassment

Unnao Woman Dies Post-Marriage, In-Laws Accused Of Dowry Harassment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 17:44 IST

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Police in Unnao are investigating the suspicious death of a 20-year-old woman, Chandni, whose family alleges she was murdered by her in-laws over dowry demands just weeks after her marriage.

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old woman, Chandni, died under suspicious circumstances in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, less than a month after her marriage.
  • Her family alleges that her husband and in-laws subjected her to dowry harassment, demanding a car despite receiving a motorcycle.
  • A complaint has been lodged by Chandni's maternal uncle, accusing the in-laws of murder and seeking police action.
  • Police are investigating the matter, have sent the body for post-mortem, and are questioning the in-laws.

A woman died under suspicious circumstances nearly a month after her marriage here, with her family alleging dowry harassment and killing by in-laws, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Chandni (20), was a resident of Hriday Nagar village under the Bighapur police station area. She married Manohar, a resident of Bakkha Kheda under Unnao city police station area, on May 7, they said.

 

Dowry Allegations And Police Investigation

The woman's family alleged that her in-laws had been demanding more dowry since her marriage. They claimed that despite giving a motorcycle at the time of the wedding, the family was pressuring her for a car and allegedly harassing her for not meeting the demand.

Chandni's maternal uncle Dilip lodged a complaint with the police alleging that she died under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday night and accused her husband and in-laws of killing her and sought action.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and took Chandni to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The matter is under investigation, and further action will be taken based on the complaint and post-mortem report. The in-laws are being questioned, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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