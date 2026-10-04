Newly-Wed Woman Alleges Brutal Assault By Husband Over Dowry In Saudi Arabia And Keralam

A newly-wed woman in Keralam has bravely come forward, accusing her husband of severe physical assault and dowry harassment both in Saudi Arabia and locally, prompting a police investigation into this disturbing case of domestic violence.

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Key Points A newly-wed woman in Keralam has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment.

She alleges physical assault by her husband in Saudi Arabia, using household items like a pressure cooker and mop rod.

The couple married in July, with harassment reportedly beginning weeks later over insufficient dowry.

Police in Chavara, Keralam, have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Dowry Prohibition Act.

The woman displayed injuries and stated her husband's anger stemmed from her speaking to others.

A newly-wed woman has accused her husband of physically assaulting her several times in Saudi Arabia where he works and in Keralam over dowry, police said on Sunday.

Details Of The Allegations

Chavara police said that a case of dowry harassment and domestic violence has been registered against the husband and his parents on the woman's complaint.

The couple got married in July this year and within weeks of the wedding her in-laws started harassing her over the dowry, saying that it was less, the woman told reporters here.

She said that her husband later took her to Saudi Arabia where he worked and while there, he allegedly brutally assaulted her using a pressure cooker, laptop charger and mop rod and even kicked her.

The woman showed the injuries all over her body and claimed that her husband was always angry if she spoke to anyone else.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act and investigation is on.