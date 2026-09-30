Family Alleges Dowry Harassment After Woman's Suspicious Death In Bharatpur

Discover the tragic details surrounding a woman's suspicious death in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, where her family alleges persistent dowry harassment and murder by her in-laws just 10 months into her marriage.

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Key Points Sukirti Yadav died under suspicious circumstances in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, approximately 10 months after her marriage.

Her father has lodged a complaint alleging that her in-laws harassed her for dowry, specifically demanding a Scorpio vehicle.

Despite the recovery of a purported suicide note, the family accuses the in-laws of murder and dowry-related cruelty.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and the body was released after a post-mortem examination.

A woman died in suspicious circumstances in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district around 10 months after her marriage, with her father alleging that she was being harassed for dowry, police said on Wednesday.

Dowry Harassment Allegations Emerge

The incident took place late Tuesday night in Laxmi Nagar under the Mathura Gate police station area. The deceased was identified as Sukirti Yadav. Her husband, Prashant Yadav (26), is a government teacher posted in Govindgarh and was at home on leave, police said.

A purported suicide note was also recovered from her room.

However, the woman's parental family has lodged a complaint accusing her in-laws of harassing her for dowry and killing her.

Circle Officer Ashima Vaswani said the woman's father, Rajesh Kumar Yadav, stated in his complaint that both his daughters were married into the same family around 10 months ago.

According to the complaint, his younger daughter Anjali called him on Tuesday and informed him that something had happened to Sukirti.

He left to meet his daughter and, on the way, saw Sukirti being taken to hospital by her husband and mother-in-law Shyamvati.

She was first taken to a private hospital and later to RBM Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The father alleged that Sukirti had been harassed for dowry since her marriage and that her husband and mother-in-law had been demanding a Scorpio vehicle.

He also claimed that money had been given to the in-laws on several occasions, but the harassment continued.

Police said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.

The matter is being investigated, the CO said.