Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand: Two Couples Die In Separate Incidents

Tragedy struck Jharkhand as two separate incidents saw a newly married couple die by self-immolation in Lohardaga and an interfaith couple allegedly die by suicide in Jamtara, highlighting severe personal distress and societal pressures.

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Key Points A newly married couple, Ajit Oraon (25) and Balmiki Oraon (20), died by self-immolation in Lohardaga district on Saturday.

The couple bolted their door, wrapped in a blanket, poured petrol, and set themselves on fire, with police suspecting mental stress.

In a separate incident, an interfaith couple, Rocky Kumar Mandal (20) and Nazia Khatoon (17), allegedly died by suicide in Jamtara district on Saturday.

Their bodies were found on railway tracks, and preliminary investigation suggests family opposition to their relationship since 2024 as a possible cause.

A newly married couple died by self-immolation in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Dhanamunji village in Bhandara police station area on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Ajit Oraon (25) and Balmiki Oraon (20).

Tragic Incidents Unfold in Jharkhand

Bhandara police station in-charge Manoj Gupta said the couple bolted the door from inside, wrapped themselves up in a blanket, poured petrol and set themselves on fire.

Family members spotted the flames and broke open the door. Both were severely burnt and were taken to Bhandara community health centre, where doctors declared Ajit dead, he said.

His wife was shifted to RIMS, Ranchi, in a critical condition, but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Police suspect mental stress might have caused the incident.

Gupta said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

In another incident, an interfaith couple allegedly died by suicide in Jamtara district on Saturday.

The bodies of Rocky Kumar Mandal (20) and Nazia Khatoon (17), residents of Ringochingo village in Karmatand police station area, were found on railway tracks on Saturday, another police officer said.

The deceased had left their homes on Friday night for a fair, and had thereafter gone to a temple. The man clicked a photograph of themselves, which was found on his phone, Karmatand police station officer-in-charge Alakh Chaubey said, adding they had been in a relationship since 2024.

Preliminary investigation suggests it to be a suicide case as the families were not ready to accept their relationship, he said, adding their bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem.