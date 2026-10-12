Kerala Police Exhume Infant's Body In Mother's Suspicious Death Case

In a shocking development, police in Thrissur exhumed a newborn's body on Monday to investigate the suspicious death of her mother, Muhseena, with her husband arrested for alleged medical negligence and domestic violence.

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Key Points A newborn girl's body was exhumed on Monday in Thrissur for a postmortem examination related to her mother's death.

The baby, born on January 6, died four days later on January 10 and was buried at Edakkazhiyoor Juma Masjid.

The mother, 37-year-old Muhseena, died in March this year, leading to the investigation.

Police arrested Ibrahim, an acupuncture practitioner and Muhseena's husband, for allegedly denying medical treatment and conducting the delivery himself.

Muhseena's family alleged severe domestic violence and that Ibrahim had conducted most of her eight deliveries at home.

The body of a newborn girl was exhumed and a postmortem examination conducted on Monday as part of the investigation into her mother's death here, police said.

The baby, born to Muhseena and Ibrahim on January 6, died four days later, on January 10, and was buried at Edakkazhiyoor Juma Masjid in Chavakkad, police said.

Investigation Into Mother's Death

The investigation follows the death of 37-year-old Muhseena in March this year.

Police arrested Ibrahim, an acupuncture practitioner, for allegedly denying medical treatment to Muhseena and forcing her to deliver the baby at their residence. He allegedly conducted the delivery himself, police said.

Muhseena had eight pregnancies, of which four children survived. Her family alleged that she had been subjected to severe domestic violence and that Ibrahim had conducted most of her deliveries at home.

Forensic Examination And Legal Process

A team of forensic experts led by a forensic surgeon from Thrissur Medical College conducted the postmortem examination, which began around 10.30 am, officials said.

Thrissur District Collector and other officials were present during the procedure. The entire process was videographed in accordance with the court's directions, police said.

The baby's body was reburied at the same place after the examination, officials said.

As part of the investigation, Chavakkad police had approached the court seeking permission to exhume the infant's body and conduct a postmortem examination. The court subsequently granted permission.

Further action in the case will depend on the findings of the postmortem report, police said.