Police Rescue Newborn Illegally Sold For Rs 1.7 Lakh

Hyderabad police have successfully rescued a 12-day-old newborn infant who was illegally sold for Rs 1.7 lakh to a childless couple through mediators, highlighting the critical need for legal adoption processes.

Key Points A 12-day-old male infant was rescued in Hyderabad after being illegally sold for Rs 1.7 lakh.

The illegal transaction involved biological parents, mediators, and a childless couple seeking to adopt.

The Child Welfare Department initiated an enquiry, leading to a complaint at Kulsumpura Police Station.

The infant, born with a physical disability, was handed over without following legal adoption procedures.

A 'Zero FIR' was registered, and the case has been transferred for further investigation into the illegal sale of the newborn.

A newborn, who was allegedly illegally sold to a childless couple through mediators for Rs 1.7 lakh, was rescued, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation Into Illegal Infant Sale

According to police, upon receiving credible information regarding the illegal sale and transfer of a male infant, the Child Welfare Department conducted an official enquiry and lodged a complaint at Kulsumpura Police Station on June 9.

As per the complaint, a couple who had remained childless for about 18 years, were desperately searching for a child to adopt. In this regard, they approached mediators, a police release said.

Details Of The Illegal Transaction

The infant was born on May 28 at a private hospital in Tukkuguda. The enquiry revealed that the infant was born with a physical disability. It was further revealed that the biological parents agreed to hand over the infant to a woman mediator, who is a relative of the biological father, it said.

Accordingly, the infant was handed over to the childless couple through the mediators and as per their mutual agreement, Rs 1.7 lakh was paid by the couple. This entire transaction and transfer of the child were carried out illegally, without following any legal procedures prescribed for adoption under the law, police said.

Rescue And Legal Proceedings

The male infant, aged about 12 days, was safely rescued and admitted to 'Shishu Vihar', police said.

Since the primary place of occurrence fell within the territorial jurisdiction of Nandigama Police Station, Ranga Reddy District, a case was registered under 'Zero FIR' (an FIR registered irrespective of place of crime) under relevant sections of the BNS and JJ Act at Kulsumpura police station here.

The original complaint, along with all connected case records, has been officially handed over and transferred to the Nandigama Police Station for re-registration and further investigation on the point of jurisdiction, the release added.