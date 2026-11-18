A tragic discovery on Kozhikode beach has led to a police investigation after the body of a newborn baby girl was found abandoned early on Wednesday, prompting a search for those responsible.

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Key Points A newborn baby girl's body was found abandoned on Kozhikode beach in the early hours of Wednesday.

Preliminary examination suggested the baby had been born the previous day.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those responsible.

Morning walkers initially mistook the body for a doll before alerting authorities.

Investigators believe the baby was intentionally abandoned, ruling out the possibility of it being washed ashore.

The body of a newborn baby girl was found abandoned on Kozhikode beach in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

A preliminary examination suggested that the baby had been born the previous day, police said, adding that CCTV footage from the area was being examined to identify those responsible for abandoning the body.

Investigation Underway After Tragic Discovery

A case of unnatural death has been registered, they said.

Morning walkers first spotted the body and initially mistook it for a doll.

"I thought it was a doll. When I got close, I realised it was a dead baby. It was so small. There were dogs in the area, but thankfully, they had not come near the body," a local resident told reporters.

The locals alerted the police, who took custody of the body and cordoned off the area where it was found.

A senior police officer said the body was found several metres away from the water's edge, ruling out the possibility of it having been washed ashore by the waves.

"Someone abandoned it there. We are investigating it," he said.

The officer added that the cause of the baby's death was yet to be ascertained.