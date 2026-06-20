Archer Strikes Twice But New Zealand Dominates Day Four Lunch Session

New Zealand built a commanding 445-run lead against England by lunch on day four of the second Test, despite Jofra Archer's two wickets, as the visitors push to level the series.
Key Points
- New Zealand established a formidable 445-run lead by lunch on day four of the second Test.
- England's Jofra Archer claimed two crucial wickets, dismissing Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips.
- Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 66, anchoring New Zealand's innings.
- Josh Tongue also contributed with the wicket of Tom Blundell.
- New Zealand aims to level the series after building a significant advantage.
England pace bowler Jofra Archer took two wickets but New Zealand reached lunch on day four of the second Test at The Oval with a huge 445-run lead as they seek to level the series.
New Zealand began the day on 252-3 and moved to 345-6 by the interval with Daryl Mitchell 66 not out.
Archer's Impact And New Zealand's Resilience
New Zealand centurion Henry Nicholls added only two runs to his overnight 119 as he edged a superb Archer delivery that moved away off a length to Harry Brook at second slip.
Josh Tongue then removed Tom Blundell for 16, caught behind by wicketkeeper James Rew after a fumble by Joe Root.
Archer was rewarded with a second wicket of the day when Glenn Phillips, who scored a century in the first innings, drove at a wide delivery and flashed a catch to Jacob Bethell at gully.
Mitchell and Nathan Smith (30) continued to build the lead with an unbroken 38-run partnership.