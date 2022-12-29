News
Rediff.com  » News » New York Ready For 2023 With Gift Of Love

New York Ready For 2023 With Gift Of Love

By REDIFF NEWS
December 29, 2022 09:00 IST
With just a couple of days to go for New Year Eve, the countdown has begun for New York City's biggest party celebration, which will be watched by thousands of people in the city and millions of others on television in their homes in the States and across the world.

Final preparations are being made to the massive ball that will make its way down at Times Square for the midnight drop.

Every year, a new theme is introduced, and this year's theme is 'Gift of Love'.

Nearly 200 new Waterford crystals have been installed on the New Year's Eve ball to welcome 2023.

 

IMAGE: Waterford crystals are installed onto the Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration Ball on the roof of One Times Square in New York City. All Photographs: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
