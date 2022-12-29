New York Ready For 2023 With Gift Of Love

With just a couple of days to go for New Year Eve, the countdown has begun for New York City's biggest party celebration, which will be watched by thousands of people in the city and millions of others on television in their homes in the States and across the world.
Final preparations are being made to the massive ball that will make its way down at Times Square for the midnight drop.
Every year, a new theme is introduced, and this year's theme is 'Gift of Love'.
Nearly 200 new Waterford crystals have been installed on the New Year's Eve ball to welcome 2023.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com