New Vice President Enclave to have bullet-proof windows, CPWD invites bids

The new Vice President Enclave will be equipped with bullet-resistant windows and customised amenities at an estimated cost of around Rs 6.19 crore, according to the Central Public Works Department bid document.

IMAGE: A worker gives final touches to the subway, which is a part of the Central Vista Project, in New Delhi,July 14, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Central Public Works Department, a prime construction agency of the central government, said the bullet-proof window system of the selected bidder will be sent for testing at the forensic science lab in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

The document shows that the bullet-resistant glazed window to be fixed at the VP Enclave must be supplied by Jeet & Jeet or Vetrotech-Saint Gobain or FG Glass.

The CPWD bid document also includes custom-made wooden furniture work at the enclave that is being built as part of the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.

The total estimated cost of the proposed work is Rs 6,19,88,358.

The last date to submit the bid is May 18 and it will be opened the same day. The proposed work will be completed within three months.

The VP Enclave will have the vice president's residence and secretariat.

"One bullet resistant window system will be selected randomly and sent for bullet resistance testing at Forensic Science Lab, Gandhi Nagar (Gujarat)...tested window shall be returned back to CPWD as evidence at the cost of a contractor," the bid document said.

"Testing charges, packaging, and transporting charges shall be borne by the contractor," the CPWD states in its bid document.

It also states that the contractor will get the certification for FB7-NS level of bullet resistance along with necessary parameters as directed by the engineer-in-charge for which nothing extra shall be paid.

About the custom-made wooden furniture work at the VP Enclave, the bid document states that the successful bidder will procure raw materials such as plywood, laminates, edge banding tape, and hardware in bulk.

The material will be inspected by the engineer-in-charge or his authorised representative, if required, before the preparation of modular panels.

In April, the CPWD also floated tenders to install "non-lethal electrical fencing" to prevent trespassing at the Vice President Enclave.

In 2021, infrastructure firm Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd had been awarded the contract for constructing the VP Enclave at a cost of Rs 206 crore.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista — the nation's power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice president's enclave, among other buildings.

Tata Projects Limited is constructing the new parliament building. Infrastructure firm Larsen & Toubro Limited is constructing the first three buildings of the common central secretariat.

The redevelopment work of Central Vista Avenue, stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, has been done by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited.

The central government will also construct an Executive Enclave which will house the Prime Minister's Office, Cabinet Secretariat, India House, and the National Security Council Secretariat.

India House will be used as a conference facility like the Hyderabad House where high-level talks, especially with top visiting leaders of various countries, are currently held.