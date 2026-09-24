New US policy restricts visas for 'birth tourism'

The United States is cracking down on birth tourism, implementing new visa restrictions to prevent the exploitation of its immigration system and safeguard the sanctity of US citizenship.

IMAGE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points The US is implementing new visa restrictions against individuals involved in birth tourism.

The policy targets those who facilitate, profit from, or knowingly abet the practice of travelling to the US solely for childbirth to obtain citizenship.

This measure aims to prevent the exploitation of the American immigration system and uphold the integrity of US citizenship.

The restrictions apply to network operators, visa "fixers," and foreign medical providers.

The move follows previous attempts by the Trump administration to address birth tourism, including executive orders.

The United States announced that it was moving to restrict visas to individuals who 'engage in or facilitate' birth tourism, contending that such practices have exploited the immigration system to sell American citizenship for profit.

Why The US Is Cracking Down On Birth Tourism

"By restricting visa issuance of those who both engage in and profit from this fraud, we are sending a clear message: The United States will not allow foreigners to exploit our immigration system and violate the sanctity of US citizenship," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement in Washington, DC.

Rubio said the move targets individuals who knowingly engage in, have engaged in, or facilitate birth tourism to the United States.

He said such individuals include owners, operators, and managers of commercial birth tourism facilitation networks, visa 'fixers' who coach applicants to commit fraud, foreign medical providers who knowingly abet and facilitate such travel and the fraudulent use of the Medicaid system, and other individuals who support, abet, and enable commercial birth tourism.

Birth tourism is the practice of travelling to the United States for the primary purpose of giving birth so the child obtains US citizenship.

Last month, US President Donald Trump signed two executive orders withholding citizenship documentation from certain children born on US soil and restricting entry for 'birth tourism'.

The orders were in response to the Supreme Court striking down Trump's January 20, 2025 executive order denying automatic citizenship to those born of noncitizens in the US.