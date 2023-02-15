New trend of allegation vs counter-allegation not good for democracy: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said a "new tradition" of levelling allegations and counter-allegations being observed in Parliament and state Assemblies these days is not proper for the country's constitutional democracy, and stressed the need for constructive debate and discussion in Houses to make democracy "lively and active".

Inaugurating a two-day orientation programme for elected members of the Gujarat legislative assembly in Gandhinagar, he also said that while criticism is a "shuddhi yagna" (purification ritual) in democracy, disrupting the Houses "in a planned manner" and causing disruption in speeches of governors are "not a good tradition".

"Wherever required, one should criticise the government's policies, provide constructive suggestions. In democracy, criticism is a shuddhi yagna. But the new tradition of aarop-pratyarop (allegations and counter-allegations) rather than criticism seen these days in these institutions is not proper for the constitutional democracy of the country," he said in his address.

Criticism is proper for a democracy, but there should be an effort in Parliament and assemblies that instead of indulging in accusations and counter-accusations, we should try to hold constructive debate and discussion, he urged.

Discussions, debates and active participation in making laws are required to make democracy lively and active, the Lok Sabha speaker noted.

"The way the houses are being used for hurling accusations is not proper for our constitutional democratic tradition. So we should try to make it a centre of discussion and debates. Together with that, when we make a law, we should take input from different people, take suggestions from people and experts," he said.

A new system is being seen these days -- that of disrupting the houses in a planned manner, which has come up in the meetings of assembly speakers. Causing disruption in speeches of governors is not a good tradition of constitutional democracy, he said.

"When a governor or President delivers a speech, then he or she is constitutionally superior. Therefore, whichever party is in power, we should follow the great tradition," he said.