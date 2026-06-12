'New TMC' claims support of 64 MLAs, seeks floor test

Amidst a deepening organisational crisis for the Trinamool Congress, Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee asserts that 64 dissident TMC MLAs have formally submitted their names to the Speaker, demanding a floor test to validate their majority claim within the West Bengal Assembly.

IMAGE: TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee claims 64 dissident TMC MLAs have submitted their names to the Speaker, exceeding two-thirds of the party's Assembly strength.

Banerjee has called for a floor test in the West Bengal Assembly to verify the rebel camp's claims of support.

The 'New TMC' bloc, led by Banerjee, anticipates greater clarity on its strength by early next week, hinting at more legislators joining.

The claims follow an earlier rebellion where 58 TMC MLAs backed Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition over the party's official nominee.

A parallel revolt saw 20 Lok Sabha MPs seeking recognition as a separate bloc supporting the BJP-led NDA, indicating a deep organisational crisis for the TMC.

Amid a widening split in the Trinamool Congress, Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee claimed on Friday that 64 dissident party MLAs, constituting over two-thirds of the TMC's Assembly strength, have submitted their names to the Speaker and said a floor test could be ordered to verify competing claims of support.

Banerjee made the remarks after attending the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected MLAs Debangshu Panda of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Swati Khandakar of the TMC in the Assembly, where he also hinted at the possibility of more legislators joining the dissident camp in the coming days.

Rebel MLAs' Claims and Floor Test Demand

"Just as the rebel MPs submitted their list to the Lok Sabha Speaker in Parliament, the rebel TMC MLAs also submitted their list to the Assembly Speaker. The number of MLAs with us currently stands at 64. If the Speaker feels it is necessary, he can order a floor test. We will prove our strength in how many MLAs are with us," Banerjee told reporters.

The former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP, who heads the breakaway 'New TMC' bloc in the West Bengal assembly, said he expected greater clarity on his camp's strength by early next week.

"Whether the number increases or not, we will know by Monday or Tuesday," he said.

Banerjee, however, declined to comment on individual legislators, including senior TMC leader and former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, whose recent interactions with rebel leaders have fuelled speculation about his political future.

"I will not speak about individuals. I will speak in terms of numbers. Whatever has to be seen will be seen when the Assembly session begins," he said.

The speculation surrounding Hakim intensified after he was seen meeting Banerjee and rebel MLA Sandipan Saha inside the Assembly premises earlier this week.

His absence from the Assembly on Thursday further added to the intrigue, though he has not publicly commented on the matter.

Asked about newly elected MLA Swati Khandakar, whose oath-taking was delayed after she suffered injuries in an accident, Banerjee said her presence at the ceremony should not be interpreted as an indication of political allegiance.

"She is our MLA, and it was my moral responsibility to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Whether she supports our bloc or not is a separate matter," he said.

Internal Party Divisions and Centralised Control

The Assembly developments came a day after senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's remarks critical of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee triggered fresh debate over the growing divisions within the party.

Without naming Abhishek, Ritabrata Banerjee said the veteran MP had echoed concerns that the dissident camp had been raising for some time.

"What he said individually is something we have been saying collectively for a long time," he said.

Banerjee also launched a broader attack on the functioning of the TMC's parliamentary party, alleging that MPs were denied the freedom to independently raise issues concerning their constituencies and were expected to rely on questions prepared by a centralised research team.

"I will not be surprised if more than 20 MPs are found to be associated with the rebellion. A Member of Parliament has a right to raise questions. But we were told that questions would come from a particular place or a research team. I did not submit a single question during my last Rajya Sabha session because I objected to that system," he claimed.

According to him, MPs were discouraged from framing their own questions and were expected to follow a centrally determined line, a practice he described as contrary to democratic norms.

Twin Rebellions and Organisational Crisis

The latest claims come days after the TMC suffered an unprecedented twin rebellion in both the Assembly and Parliament.

On Monday, a group of 20 Lok Sabha MPs led by party chief whip Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed to have written to Speaker Om Birla seeking recognition as a separate bloc supporting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, triggering a split in the party's parliamentary ranks.

The parliamentary revolt had followed an upheaval in the West Bengal Assembly last week, where 58 of the TMC's 80 MLAs broke ranks with the party leadership and backed expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition instead of the party's official nominee, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

The twin rebellions plunged Mamata Banerjee's outfit into what observers described as its gravest organisational crisis since its formation in 1998, exposing deep fault lines within a party that had dominated Bengal politics for over a decade.

While the TMC has dismissed the dissident camp's claims as politically motivated and maintained that the party remains united under its leadership, the rebels have continued to press for recognition of their strength in both the Assembly and Parliament.

With Banerjee now claiming the support of 64 MLAs and predicting further shifts in both legislatures, the battle for control of Bengal's principal opposition party appears far from over, setting the stage for another round of confrontation when the Assembly reconvenes.