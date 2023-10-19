News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » New rapid train service to be called NaMo Bharat

New rapid train service to be called NaMo Bharat

Source: PTI
October 19, 2023 19:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Trains of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, will be known as 'Namo Bharat', official sources said.

IMAGE: India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) trains that will run in the Delhi-Meerut section. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the RRTS on October 20. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is slated to be opened for passengers on October 21, a day after its inauguration.

This section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot has five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

The foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by Prime Minister Modi on March 8, 2019.

 

In line with his vision to transform regional connectivity in the country through construction of new world-class transport infrastructure, the RRTS project is being developed, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said in a statement on Wednesday.

The RRTS is a new rail-based, semi-high-speed, high-frequency commuter transit system with a design speed of 180 kmph.

It is a "transformational" regional development initiative, which is designed to provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting every 15 minutes, which can go up to a frequency of every five minutes according to requirement, the PMO had said.  

It had noted that a total of eight RRTS corridors have been identified for development in the National Capital Region, out of which three corridors have been prioritised to be implemented in Phase-I – Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat.  

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 30,000 crore and will connect Delhi to Meerut with a travel time of less than an hour through urban centres of Ghaziabad, Muradnagar and Modinagar, the PMO had said.  

The RRTS is a state-of-the-art regional mobility solution and is comparable to the best in the world, it had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Modi flags off 9 Vande Bharat trains with new features
Modi flags off 9 Vande Bharat trains with new features
Indian Wheels for Vande Bharat Trains
Indian Wheels for Vande Bharat Trains
SEE: Traveling On A Vande Bharat Train
SEE: Traveling On A Vande Bharat Train
Gaza war: India seeks observance of humanitarian law
Gaza war: India seeks observance of humanitarian law
Markets fall for 2nd session on weak global trends
Markets fall for 2nd session on weak global trends
With Israel in its darkest hour: Sunak in Tel Aviv
With Israel in its darkest hour: Sunak in Tel Aviv
ICC World Cup PIX: Mahmudulla's late show props B'desh
ICC World Cup PIX: Mahmudulla's late show props B'desh
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Delhi-Alwar rapid rail: India seeks $3 bn funding

Delhi-Alwar rapid rail: India seeks $3 bn funding

Rs 19,518 cr allocated to metro projects across India

Rs 19,518 cr allocated to metro projects across India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances