New IAF chief's priorities: Fighter strength, Tejas, AMCA

India's new Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, has unveiled his strategic VAYU vision, prioritising the Indian Air Force's combat strength restoration, accelerated indigenous defence programmes like Tejas and AMCA, and enhanced tri-services synergy for future readiness.

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes over command of the Indian Air Force as its 29th Chief from Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: @IAF_MCC_X/ANI Photo

Key Points Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has outlined his top priorities as restoring the IAF's fighter squadron strength and accelerating indigenous programmes like Tejas and AMCA.

His vision, VAYU, stands for Vigilance and operational readiness, Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), Yukti (tactical innovation), and Unity of effort across the tri-services.

Dixit emphasised that the Tejas Mk1A and 2, AMCA, Indian sensors, and weapons are the highest priority for achieving self-reliance in defence.

The IAF aims to restore its combat strength to the sanctioned level of 42 squadrons from the current 30, addressing the demanding security environment and evolving warfare technologies.

The Chief of Air Staff stressed the importance of integrated planning and fighting with the Army, Navy, and national agencies, along with focusing on the welfare of air warriors and their families.

India's new Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Sunday said restoring the Indian Air Force's sanctioned fighter squadron strength, accelerating indigenous programmes like the Tejas and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), and strengthening tri-services synergy will be his top priorities.

A day after assuming charge as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, he outlined his core focus areas under the acronym VAYU, defining his vision as Vigilance and operational readiness, Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), Yukti (tactical innovation), and Unity of effort across the tri-services.

Prioritising Indigenous Defence Programmes

Highlighting his priority on self-reliance, Dixit, an accomplished fighter pilot with over 3,500 flying hours, said the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA Mk IA) and LCA Mk 2 as well as the AMCA programmes will be his 'highest priority'.

The defence ministry has struck two separate deals with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to procure 180 LCA-Mk IA jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at a cost of over Rs 1.10 lakh crore. While the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and HAL are working on the LCA Mk 2 variant, the framework for developing AMCA is being finalised.

"The Tejas Mk1A and 2, the AMCA, Indian sensors and Indian weapons are our highest priority. We will fight with Indian solutions, and we will hold them in numbers that meet our operational demands. Our responsibility is to fight and win, but most importantly it is to deter conflict through credible air power," Dixit told reporters after a ceremonial guard of honour at the Race Course Air Force station's parade ground.

Restoring IAF's Combat Strength

The Air Chief Marshal further added that 'restoring' the IAF's combat strength towards the 'sanctioned level' will also be his 'foremost task'.

The force has been reeling under a shortage of combat jets as the number of its fighter squadrons has gone down to 30 from the officially sanctioned strength of 42.

"Our security environment remains demanding. In addition, the character of war is being reshaped by new technologies and systems like drones, long-range precision weapons, space, cyber, AI and the electromagnetic spectrum," he said.

"The Air Force, while transforming into the force that India will need in the next decade, must always be ready to fight and win," he said.

Understanding The VAYU Vision

Explaining the four pillars of his VAYU vision, the Chief of Air Staff said: "V is for Vigilance and readiness. Every squadron, every radar, every air defence unit along with each and every air warrior must be ready to respond at a moment's notice."

The IAF Chief, elaborating on Aatmanirbharta, underlined the need for the induction of indigenous platforms and weapons.

"Y is for Yukti, our ingenuity. Innovation in doctrine, procedures and in technology: networked, AI-enabled command and control; layered counter-drone defence; responsive maintenance, force protection, resilience and use of near-space as operational domains for the Air Force, are all areas which will be constantly monitored and progressed," he said.

The Chief of Air Staff said U is for Unity of effort.

"In step with the vision of JAI, Jointness, Aatmanirbharta and Innovation, we will plan and fight as one along with our Army, our Navy and our national agencies. Air power delivers most when it is integrated from the very first plan," he noted.

Welfare And Future Readiness

The Chief of Air Staff also underlined his priorities for the welfare of air warriors, Agniveers (Vayu), civilians, veterans, Veer Naris and their families.

"Their training, professional excellence, morale, safety, welfare and dignity will have my personal attention."

Air Chief Marshal Dixit added: "To the fellow citizens of my motherland, please trust that your Air Force is vigilant, ready and resolute."

"Our commitment is clear -- to remain ready, to keep transforming and to deliver whenever the nation calls."

Dixit also lauded his predecessor Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, saying the IAF, under his leadership, displayed what "precise and decisive" air power can achieve during Operation Sindoor.

"I thank him for handing over a force in a high state of readiness," he said.

Before receiving the guard of honour, new Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit laid a wreath at the National War Memorial (NWM) to honour fallen heroes.

Accompanied by family members, he sought blessings of his mother, Nirmala Dixit, and mother-in-law, Kamla Pandey, touching their feet prior to the ceremony.

The new Chief of Air Staff arrived at the parade ground in an electric vehicle, in a move reflecting his push for green mobility.