News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » New govts to take oath in Meghalaya, Nagaland today

New govts to take oath in Meghalaya, Nagaland today

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 07, 2023 09:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A coalition government, led by National People's Party leader and outgoing chief minister Conrad Sangma, will be sworn-in on Tuesday morning in Meghalaya, while an all-party government, led by Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP's) Neiphiu Rio will take oath later in the day in Nagaland.

IMAGE: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, left, with Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma, right, and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga, centre, at the 4th Conclave of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), in Guwahati on September 9, 2019. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Bharatiya Janata Party is a junior partner in both the governments, is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony at both the capitals of these two northeastern states, according to officials.

 

Seventy-two-year-old Rio, who will be chief minister for a fifth term, will lead an all-party government with no opposition in his state.

Nagaland had an all party government twice before but in both cases, parties came together in a bid to have a united front for tripartite talks with the central government and former rebels of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah to finalise a long-awaited peace accord in the border state.

The NDPP-BJP coalition, in the recently-concluded Nagaland polls, won 37 seats in the 60-member assembly.

All other parties in the state subsequently extended their letters of support to the Rio-led alliance.

In Meghalaya, the NPP-led alliance, with 45 MLAs supporting it, including two from the BJP, has staked claim to form government.

NPP head Conrad K Sangma, whose party won 26 seats in the February 27 elections, will take oath as the chief minister on Tuesday, along with other cabinet ministers.

On Monday, 58 newly-elected MLAs were sworn-in as members of the assembly with pro tem speaker Timothy D Shira administering the oath of office and secrecy to them.

Sangma, who will be sworn-in as the CM for a second consecutive term, was also present at the ceremony.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'BJP should be pleased because it has done well'
'BJP should be pleased because it has done well'
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma: Art of the possible
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma: Art of the possible
Rio set to be Nagaland's CM for a record fifth term
Rio set to be Nagaland's CM for a record fifth term
WATCH: Laddu Maar Holi!
WATCH: Laddu Maar Holi!
Recipes: Milk Kheer, Til Barfi
Recipes: Milk Kheer, Til Barfi
Wrestler Sushil Kumar gets bail
Wrestler Sushil Kumar gets bail
CBI grills Rabri, summons Lalu in land for jobs scam
CBI grills Rabri, summons Lalu in land for jobs scam
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'If you take Hindutva out of BJP they are better'

'If you take Hindutva out of BJP they are better'

Junior partner BJP punches above its weight in N-E

Junior partner BJP punches above its weight in N-E

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances