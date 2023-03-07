New govts to take oath in Meghalaya, Nagaland today

A coalition government, led by National People's Party leader and outgoing chief minister Conrad Sangma, will be sworn-in on Tuesday morning in Meghalaya, while an all-party government, led by Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP's) Neiphiu Rio will take oath later in the day in Nagaland.

IMAGE: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, left, with Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma, right, and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga, centre, at the 4th Conclave of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), in Guwahati on September 9, 2019. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Bharatiya Janata Party is a junior partner in both the governments, is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony at both the capitals of these two northeastern states, according to officials.

Seventy-two-year-old Rio, who will be chief minister for a fifth term, will lead an all-party government with no opposition in his state.

Nagaland had an all party government twice before but in both cases, parties came together in a bid to have a united front for tripartite talks with the central government and former rebels of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah to finalise a long-awaited peace accord in the border state.

The NDPP-BJP coalition, in the recently-concluded Nagaland polls, won 37 seats in the 60-member assembly.

All other parties in the state subsequently extended their letters of support to the Rio-led alliance.

In Meghalaya, the NPP-led alliance, with 45 MLAs supporting it, including two from the BJP, has staked claim to form government.

NPP head Conrad K Sangma, whose party won 26 seats in the February 27 elections, will take oath as the chief minister on Tuesday, along with other cabinet ministers.

On Monday, 58 newly-elected MLAs were sworn-in as members of the assembly with pro tem speaker Timothy D Shira administering the oath of office and secrecy to them.

Sangma, who will be sworn-in as the CM for a second consecutive term, was also present at the ceremony.