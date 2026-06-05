New CM Shivakumar battles discontent over portfolio allocation

Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa has publicly voiced his strong dissatisfaction with the recent portfolio allocations in the D K Shivakumar government, urging the Congress leadership to reconsider based on seniority and public service potential.

IMAGE: Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar speaks at his first official cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru. Photograph: @DKShivakumar_X/ANI Photo

Key Points Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the portfolio allocation in the new D K Shivakumar government.

Muniyappa argued that seniority was not given due consideration, citing his and Ramalinga Reddy's long political careers.

He sought portfolios like Social Welfare or Agriculture, believing they would allow for wider public service.

Muniyappa appealed to the AICC chief and state leaders to review the allocations, emphasising equitable treatment for experienced leaders.

He believes a course correction in portfolio distribution is crucial for the Congress's electoral success in the 2028 Assembly elections.

Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa on Friday publicly expressed dissatisfaction over the allocation of portfolios in the newly formed D K Shivakumar government, saying seniority had not been given due consideration and urged the Congress leadership to revisit the exercise.

His remarks came hours after senior minister Ramalinga Reddy announced his resignation over portfolio allocation, adding to signs of discontent within the ruling Congress ranks.

Muniyappa was allotted Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, though he wanted to be Social Welfare or Agriculture Minister.

Demand for Ministries as per Seniority

"Seniority has not been maintained. Ramalinga Reddy has won eight times. I have won eight times. There are others who have won seven, six and five times. All this has to be looked at in a balanced manner," he told reporters Bengaluru.

The senior Congress leader appealed to All India Congress Committee chief Mallikarjun Kharge to ensure that experienced leaders were treated equitably.

"I am appealing to the All India Congress Committee president. All children should be treated equally and seniority must be maintained," he said.

Muniyappa said he had sought portfolios that would allow him to undertake wider public service and claimed he had already conveyed his preferences to the party leadership.

"When Rahul Gandhi had come recently, I had made a request. I wanted Social Welfare so that I could serve people. I wanted Agriculture to serve farmers. Irrigation is also a department through which farmers can be served. Such portfolios should be considered," he said.

Muniyappa's Preferred Portfolios And Call For Review

The minister said the allocation of responsibilities should be reviewed keeping in mind both seniority and the party's electoral prospects in the next Assembly polls.

"I am requesting that what has been allotted should be changed and that portfolios which enable public service and are more useful should be given," he said.

Referring to Reddy's objections, Muniyappa said senior leaders deserved greater consideration in the allocation process.

"Except perhaps one or two others, Reddy is among the most senior leaders. All these factors should be taken into account," he said.

Muniyappa urged CM Shivakumar and Congress state president B K Hariprasad to take senior leaders into confidence and review the allocation.

Party's Future Electoral Prospects

Highlighting his long association with the party, Muniyappa said, "I have a political career spanning 50 years. I have worked as a foot soldier for the party all these years. I am only requesting that the imbalances be corrected."

He expressed confidence that the party leadership would address the concerns being raised.

"I am making this request so that there is no confusion. I believe they will correct it," he said.

Muniyappa underlined that such a course correction would help the Congress return to power in the 2028 Assembly election.